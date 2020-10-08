'I Deserve Good and Bad': Rajasthan Boy Battles Brain Infection to Secure 35 Rank in JEE-Advanced

Human endurance and their capability to achieve whatever they set their mind on never fails to inspire others. We have come across many accounts of people who have beaten odds and hardships to triumph and set examples. One such account is of a boy from Rajasthan who battled a rare brain infection and went to secure rank 35 in a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) test.

On September 27, Parth Dwivedi took a day from the hospital, where he was battling against a rare brain disease to be able to attend the JEE-Advanced exam. On October 5, Monday morning he had a broad smile on his face, as he went on to secure 35 rank in the JEE-Advanced exam, reported Times of India.

Hoping to inspire some, Parth shared a detailed account of his ordeal and posted it on Quora.

While preparing for the competitive exams in one of the institutes in Kota, Rajasthan, Parth began developing adverse body pains. His condition started worsening since the start of September, as he was suffering with fever and further worsened with severe headaches.

“I started to get unbearable headaches,” he wrote. He tried to sleep by taking an aspirin, which was not helpful in alleviating his pain. Unable to sleep, he kept tossing in the bed the whole night, Parth added.

His parents who are based in Lucknow arrived as soon as they possibly could to get him treated. On September 12, Parth was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Delhi. Just three weeks before the exam, he was diagnosed with meningoencephalitis virus – which caused inflammation in the brain.

Parth endured the treatment with multiple tests and procedures required to get him back on the road to recovery. However, he didn’t miss a chance to prepare for the test whenever his health permitted. He was discharged from the hospital on October 4. As he showed signs of recovery and permitted by the doctors to attend the JEE-Advanced exam under medical supervision. The results were announced on October 5.

In his Quora post, Parth further wrote: "Some people said that I was “unlucky” or “nazar lag gyi.” As an answer to this my father told me about the philosophy of Arthur Ashe which really inspired me. When I received the best facilities and faculties in Kota, I did not ask God - "Why me?" Before adding, "When I got 100 percentile in JEE, I did not ask God - 'Why me?' In the end, I feel I deserved everything I got, the good AND the bad."

“I am pleased to see him happy and relaxed after a month of hospitalisation,” said Parth’s mother Neeti Dwivedi, who is ASP, Lucknow. “This success will get him a seat in any of the IIT’s,” she added.