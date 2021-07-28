'I Dig My Own Grave': Elon Musk's Hilarious Response to Twitter User Goes Viral

We may appear to stalk Elon Musk — which we may, but we do not — but for all of his stalkability, the third-richest human being on the planet today has one characteristic worth applauding: he does not take himself seriously. For all of his virtuous actions — including cryptocurrency-dangling — the Tesla CEO exemplifies what ‘influencers’ should be like. In response to a tweet with a video game with difficult tasks and hurdles and a sneering caption, ‘How hard is it for Elon Musk to avoid controversies?’ (Answer: extremely hard), “Although to be honest, I dig my own grave a lot," the man answered with two guffawing emojis. For an own-gravedigger, that is not only honest but also a welcome admission to — to out-of-context quote Salman Khan — being human.

The original post, made by a user with the handle “Pope of Muskanity,” includes a clip from the popular video game franchise, Mario. The footage depicts the game’s main character overcoming a number of difficult obstacles and hurdles in order to win the game.

How hard it is for @elonmusk to avoid controversies.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t1WbgjuFGZ— Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) July 25, 2021

although to be fair, I dig my own grave a lot— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2021

The original tweeter immediately responded to Musk, saying, “Freedom of speech and freedom of thought are only actually positives if you act and think like you’re expected to, Master Elon! PS: Don’t worry, we faithfully appreciate your candor." One of the finest aspects of being powerful is the ability to express oneself. Whether for a businessman, a politician, or any other public person, this is a trait that is often overlooked as a sign of genuine leadership. Everyone is capable of couching their views in strategic niceties. Only those with genuine authority may speak the truth – self-gravedigging be damned.

Freedom of speech and freedom of thought are only actually positives if you act and think like you’re expected to, Master Elon! PS Don’t worry, we faithful appreciate your candor. — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) July 25, 2021

One of the users commented on Musk’s reply, “Elon is one of a handful who truly speaks about what is right. No one fucks around with him because he can move factories around ‐ at least in theory. Many billionaires don’t use this power wisely. Our taxes are being wasted on government salaries.”

Elon is one of a handful who truly speak about what is right. No one fucks around with him because he can move factories around ‐ @ least in theory. Many billionaires don't use this power wisely. Our taxes are being wasted on government salaries.— BitOfDoge (@BitOfDoge) July 25, 2021

Yeah, you certainly create an #Elongate occasionally— ELONGATE (@elongateog) July 25, 2021

Another one wrote that Elon’s controversies have been termed “Elongate".

