'I Don't Eat Putin': Woman's Response to Question on Russian President is Everything

Have you ever misinterpreted a president for a dish? Well, a lady has left the internet in splits after she, in a video, misheard Putin as poutine when asked about her opinion on the Russian President. The video opens with a guy, filming from the charitable cause, asking the lady – “What do you think about Putin?” While the viewers expected the lady to speak on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the stand of the Russian President on the chaos, here is what she had to say. “I don’t sometimes eat poutine… I don’t suppose I’ve ever had poutine,” she replied.

Upon hearing her statement, the lady’s friend laughed hysterically, after which it dawned upon her that she mistook the Russian president for the dish. She immediately corrected herself with “Oh Vladimir Putin? No vibes.” The clip was shared on Instagram by a page called ‘helpukraine.store’, and it has got netizens cracking up.

Advertisement

Watch video:

Poutine is a Canadian dish, which is made of french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. While poutine is now available at fine restaurants and fast-food joints, the dish was completely unknown till the mid-20th century.

Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war does not seem to settle down. On Friday, March 25, Russia claimed that it had destroyed the largest remaining military fuel storage site in Ukraine, hitting it with the Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, reported Khaleej Times.

In the latest update, US President Joe Biden, who is in Europe to hold talks with allies, has warned that NATO “would respond” if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.

On another front, the United Nations children’s agency said that half of Ukraine’s children, or 4.3 million of an estimated 7.5 million, have now fled their homes. Reportedly, the children are everywhere, curled up on suitcases in train stations, evacuation convoys, and humanitarian aid tents, making it one of the largest such displacements since World War II.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.