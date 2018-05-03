'I Don't Feel So Good': People are Mimicking 'Avengers: Infinity War' Ending With Hilarious Memes
The Twitterverse has successfully turned the sad ending into hilarious memes.
Image credits: @IceSeason101
Marvel’s biggest and possibly the most talked-about film brought 24 superheroes on screen and made it the biggest crossover in the history of MCU.
Superheroes from all over the galaxy assembled together in Avengers: Infinity War to defeat Thanos and his quest to find all six infinity stones in order to cleanse the universe.
However, the shocking ending, especially Peter Parker's death has left fans teary-eyed.
The film ends with Thanos completing his mission and snapping many of our favourite heroes to dust.
The devastating climax has led fans mimicking the disintegration of our heroes and successfully turning the grief into the latest meme trend on the Internet.
Here's the exhibit:
mr. force i don't feel so good pic.twitter.com/KuqqwhvCnM— heath (@heathdwilliams) May 1, 2018
Nikki Bella: I want Marriage and kids— Status™ (@WhatsTheStatus) April 30, 2018
John Cena: I dont feel so good.. pic.twitter.com/y7pXZgF62m
"Dad........I don't feel so good" pic.twitter.com/rtidilxGOV— Alex 🇬🇧 (@TheAuraGuardian) May 1, 2018
Donkey, I don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/upKE7HArZL— Kazoo (@KingOfKazoos) April 30, 2018
“Spongebob i don’t feel so good”— Dom (@FutureMyDad) May 1, 2018
“See you on the other side Patrick” pic.twitter.com/JrvlDX1q3A
“Boys, I don’t feel so good...” pic.twitter.com/SbuxHse7Sq— 🍒 (@sighkxte) May 1, 2018
Bill Gates: What just happened? What has Thanos done?— rut roh raggy (@dannydinglebop) April 29, 2018
Windows: ...Bill... I don't... I don't feel so... good...
Bill: No no no no no, stay with me pal, stay with me
Windows: pic.twitter.com/mdTgJhwqKu
Switch: *comes out*— Jonathan Sanchez (@_NoJons) April 30, 2018
Wii U: "Nintendo... I don't feel good..."
Wii U: pic.twitter.com/WWcG3JQe7w
Sharkboy, I don't feel so good... pic.twitter.com/cHLVoYrulI— Slazo (@Slazo) May 1, 2018
“Doc, I don’t feel so good” pic.twitter.com/2IAPj1G3qK— CurryDagger🗡 (@CurryDagger) May 1, 2018
"N-Niles..." pic.twitter.com/TYe9Zhw5Nd— Jack Buckerberg (@buckleyjack) April 30, 2018
“Dad, I don’t feel so good” #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/WCDWQ7rpzy— Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) May 1, 2018
“Like Scoob, I don’t feel so good” pic.twitter.com/V5DWaPnAqB— V.RI (@VanillaRiceYT) April 30, 2018
