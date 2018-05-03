GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'I Don't Feel So Good': People are Mimicking 'Avengers: Infinity War' Ending With Hilarious Memes

The Twitterverse has successfully turned the sad ending into hilarious memes.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:May 3, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'I Don't Feel So Good': People are Mimicking 'Avengers: Infinity War' Ending With Hilarious Memes
Image credits: @IceSeason101
Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Marvel’s biggest and possibly the most talked-about film brought 24 superheroes on screen and made it the biggest crossover in the history of MCU.

Superheroes from all over the galaxy assembled together in Avengers: Infinity War to defeat Thanos and his quest to find all six infinity stones in order to cleanse the universe.

However, the shocking ending, especially Peter Parker's death has left fans teary-eyed.

The film ends with Thanos completing his mission and snapping many of our favourite heroes to dust.

The devastating climax has led fans mimicking the disintegration of our heroes and successfully turning the grief into the latest meme trend on the Internet.

Here's the exhibit:











































Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You