'I Don't Regret It': South Korean Woman Spends Whopping Rs 48 lakh to Look Like Kim Kardashian

A South Korean woman has spent a whopping $60,000 (around Rs 48 lakh) for 15 different surgeries to gain a physique and look like beauty mogul and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian. Cherri Lee, who was born with the moniker Hanbyeol, was merely 20 years old when she had her first surgery to double her eyelids. Now, at 28, she has had about three Brazilian butt lifts, multiple facial reconstruction jobs, and two breast augmentation surgeries. Cherri Lee’s look has evolved to a point that she’s almost become unrecognizable to some of her close friends and relatives.

In a recent interaction with the South West News Service, Lee revealed that people do not believe she is Asian anymore. The woman said that Kim Kardashian is an inspiration to her and is also the most beautiful woman in the world. Cherri Lee, who is a part-time English teacher by profession, reportedly received monetary help from her parents to perform her surgeries. After undergoing several changes, Lee claims that she doesn’t regret her decision even a tad bit.

While sharing her journey of transformation, Cherri confirmed that she got addicted to surgeries and had also suffered excruciating pain but the ‘positive change’ in her body is what kept her going. She told the portal, “I would get a buzz when I would wake up in excruciating pain and then see myself afterward and it would be my reward. I didn’t like how I looked before, but I’m really happy now”.

Between 2019 and 2021, Lee received cheekbone surgery, a nose job, two rounds of buccal fat removal, and a double chin reduction. She believes that her facial features do not look like Kim Kardashian’s yet but her overall vibe has begun to resemble her. While opening up about her romantic life, Lee said that her ex who left her before she underwent surgeries has made attempts to reconcile after her transformation.

“I’m too good for him now and I’m getting a higher caliber of men approaching me,” said Lee. While people compliment her looks now, she has also received negative reactions to her decision. Reportedly, there was a time when a middle-aged lady called her a sex worker but Lee said that it doesn’t affect her at all. “If you have nothing nice to say, jog on. Everybody should have the right to modify their body. Do what you want, as long as you’re not harming anyone,” she concluded.

