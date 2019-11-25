'I Don't Take Bribes': How a Telangana Official Is Fighting Corruption With a Signboard

We've all heard the saying of 'fighting fire with fire,' but usually fighting fire with a fire-extinguisher works best. That's the same philosophy an official in Telangana seems to believe.

Podetti Ashok Kumar, an Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) in the Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (NPDCL) office in Karimnagar district has recently been going viral for perhaps all the right reasons - a new notice board next to his desk which reads a very clear message. "I don’t take bribes."

The board which reads and ‘Nenu Lancham Theesukonu’ in Telugu meaning 'I don’t take bribes and "I am uncorrupted" in English, to get the message across.

Kumar has been working at his job for the last 14 years, throughout which he has been attempted to take bribes multiple times, reported The News Minute.

After explaining that he wouldn't accept the bribes, he put up the sign-board last month.

“In our office, every day a new set of people come to the office and offer bribes. I was tired of repeating the same thing, that I don’t take bribes. Finally, when I had had enough, I thought I should put up a notice, which will clear all their doubts,” he said.

Kareemnagar: Podeti Ashok, Additional Divisional Engineer at Electricity Board has put a board, "I Am Uncorrupted" at his office reportedly after the death of Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy, who was burnt alive at her office. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/Pr9RkwiZSH — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

But not all people see this move as a great one. While many are appreciating his honesty, people are divided, stating that it implies that "he's an exception."

We always have the power to say “no” to our "system" , but writing it on wall in Govt office is unsolicited. #Telangana — S.Vasudeva Murthy ‏‎‎‎ (@svmurthy) November 19, 2019

This Officer Deserves Out Of Turn Promotion ! #Telangana officer puts up big board "I Am uncorrupted " in his office. Podeti Ashok, was vexed with the corruption in the department, as it had become a habit for contractors to bribe officials.Credit : @asrao2009 in @htTweets pic.twitter.com/oOXgLYJYRW — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) November 19, 2019

Hence, Ashok felt that he was compelled to make a clarification. “All I mean to say is: I am against corruption. I am not saying that the others are corrupt. I want to clarify this,” he adds

