Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'I Don't Take Bribes': How a Telangana Official Is Fighting Corruption With a Signboard

The board which reads and ‘Nenu Lancham Theesukonu’ in Telugu meaning 'I don’t take bribes and "I am uncorrupted" in English, to get the message across.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'I Don't Take Bribes': How a Telangana Official Is Fighting Corruption With a Signboard
Image credits: ANI/Twitter.

We've all heard the saying of 'fighting fire with fire,' but usually fighting fire with a fire-extinguisher works best. That's the same philosophy an official in Telangana seems to believe.

Podetti Ashok Kumar, an Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) in the Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (NPDCL) office in Karimnagar district has recently been going viral for perhaps all the right reasons - a new notice board next to his desk which reads a very clear message. "I don’t take bribes."

The board which reads and ‘Nenu Lancham Theesukonu’ in Telugu meaning 'I don’t take bribes and "I am uncorrupted" in English, to get the message across.

Kumar has been working at his job for the last 14 years, throughout which he has been attempted to take bribes multiple times, reported The News Minute.

After explaining that he wouldn't accept the bribes, he put up the sign-board last month.

“In our office, every day a new set of people come to the office and offer bribes. I was tired of repeating the same thing, that I don’t take bribes. Finally, when I had had enough, I thought I should put up a notice, which will clear all their doubts,” he said.

But not all people see this move as a great one. While many are appreciating his honesty, people are divided, stating that it implies that "he's an exception."

Hence, Ashok felt that he was compelled to make a clarification. “All I mean to say is: I am against corruption. I am not saying that the others are corrupt. I want to clarify this,” he adds

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram