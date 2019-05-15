English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I Don't Think So' Says Driver and Flees After Being Stopped by Traffic Cop
According to court documents, an officer tried to pull over the 41-year-old Barnett for driving the wrong way on a one-way street in Las Cruces, but she refused to stop.
Image for representation.
A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she fled an officer during a traffic stop and told him, “I don’t think so.”
Doña County court documents show Ricci Barnett was arrested April 21 following the exchange.
According to court documents, an officer tried to pull over the 41-year-old Barnett for driving the wrong way on a one-way street in Las Cruces, but she refused to stop. The documents say the officer made contact with Barnett as she stopped at a red light.
When the officer showed Barnett his badge, court documents say she responded, “I don’t think so,” and drove off.
She was eventually taken into custody and charged with aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.
It was not known if she had an attorney.
