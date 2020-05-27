'I Failed My Family': Doctor's Emotional Post after Testing Covid-19 Positive is Heartbreaking

Doctors and medical staff have emerged as the frontline warriors in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, a doctor, who had tested positive for the deadly virus, penned a heart-touching note after he exposed his family to it and how the infection made him feel guilty.

Shared on the Facebook page of Humans of Bombay, the doctor said even after the pandemic broke out, he continued to treat his patients and followed all precautions. Yet, he ended up getting infected with the virus.

“On March 18th, I got a fever. I’d seen it coming, but when my wife got a fever too, I was worried. We both started medication – she got better, but my condition worsened. I shivered all night, lost my appetite and started burning up. So I got myself tested- and it was positive,” wrote the doctor.

He then said during the time he got admitted to a hospital, he told his wife to be strong and fight the situation calmly.

Talking about the guilt, he felt after exposing his family to the novel coronavirus, he said, “I asked to get herself and our daughter tested. The next day, I saw them in the COVID Ward– that broke me. I felt so guilty. As a doctor, I’d done everything in my power to help my patients, but I felt like I’d failed my own family,” read the post.

The post then said within a week, the doctor and his daughter successfully beat the virus and both were discharged from the hospital. “The hospital made our recovery easy,” he said. However, his wife got tested positive for the second and the third time.

Describing the time away from his wife, the medic said he was restless and couldn’t wait to see her. Finally, his wife was discharged from the clinic after the fourth attempt, and then came home.