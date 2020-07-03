'I Failed Too': Kerala Teacher's Moving Message for Lone Student Who Didn't Pass Class 10 Exam

In a heartfelt post that has been going viral on Facebook, a school teacher from Kerala has shared a message for the lone student in his class who did not pass the SSLC examination for Class 10.

The results for the Class 10 board examinations were recently released. However, not everyone who appeared for the examination passed. To send a message of hope to those students, VP Prabhakaran, who is the headmaster of a school in Kozhikode, put out an emotional Facebook post that has since gone viral.

In the post, the headmaster lamented that it wasn't just the student but he had failed too.

"Among the group, there was one who failed. I called only him, without calling 434 others who passed the exam. I feel I am the other person who failed along with him," the teacher wrote on Twitter.

Prabhakaran outlined how he and others at the school had thought that this time, no one would fail. The students who were weaker in their studies were given special love and attention. "There were even students among them who had trouble in writing alphabets," he wrote, adding that such students were treated with utmost love and care.

"Perhaps the children might had experienced this much warmth before in their lives. And for the teachers also, it would have been the first opportunity to shower this much love and care on students," he further added.

The teacher nevertheless blamed himself and the faculty for failing the student. "Maybe there was something lacking in the way we cared for the student because all of us teachers also failed with him," adding that he hoped that the student would pass in the re-evaluation examination or the SAY exams.

Prabhakaran, however, went on to add that many successful people had not been good at school and had only earned success outside the confines of the classroom.

The Facebook post is filling many with hope. The comments section on the viral post was filled with comments from netizens who praised Prabhakaran for raising an important point that academic success is not the only marker of success.

The video also reminded students who had not managed to pass or had failed to get the desired result, that academic success should not be the only goal in life.