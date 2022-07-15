'I Feel Great': Thai Artist Creates Doll Inspired by Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe Winning Look

Harnaaz Sandhu created history by bringing home the Miss Universe crown after almost two decades. Harnaaz became an inspiration for many as she brought glory to her homeland. To give a tribute to her beautiful grand finale look and the mega victory, a Thailand-based doll artist has created a doll with Harnaaz’s Miss Universe look. The artist and her team have poured their heart into replicating the winning look of the model and she is now all hearts for them.

Doll artist Grace Panisara shared the pictures of Harnaaz doll and it looks exactly like our Miss Universe 2021. From the dress, shoes, hair and accessories, Grace has incorporated every single detail into the mini doll. In the pictures, the Harnaaz doll can be seen donning the shimmery silver gown having a plunging neckline and a front slit. The look exactly resembles the gown Miss Universe wore on her winning day, originally designed by Saisha Shinde.

Apart from that, the doll can also be seen wearing the Miss Universe sash and the dreamy bejewelled crown. The moment was recreated with such precision that we can’t even take our eyes off it. The artist has also penned a heartfelt note for the model that read, “The doll in front of me is the 70th Miss Universe, mini–Harnaaz Sandhu me and the whole team of craftsmen. Try to include every detail in order to make the piece look as beautiful as possible. Thank you everyone for liking and supporting my work. I feel great”

While netizens are surely in awe of the creation, the doll also caught the attention of Harnaaz. A few days ago, she shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “This is beautiful”.

