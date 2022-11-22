'I Feel My Soul Crying': Twitter User Shares Forgotten Legacy of the First Indian in Space

India has been reaching remarkable heights in various fields including space research. However, often overshadowed are people who paved the way for those who came later. A Twitter user recently shared one such incident talking about the first Indian to travel to space. He memorialized the achievements of Rakesh Sharma in the field of space travel in his tweet. At the same time, the Twitter user reminded the Internet that many people do not even know who he is or that he is still alive today. He shared two snaps of the astronaut, one in his spacesuit and the other years later. The tweet read, “99% of the Indians don’t know that the 1st Indian man who reached space, Rakesh Sharma is still alive and living his remote life from media/publicity in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.”

Take a peek here:

99% of the Indians don't know that the 1st Indian man who reach the space, Rakesh Sharma is still alive and living his remote life from media/publicity in Coonoor, TamilnaduI feel my soul crying so hard everytime I think of him because most of us have forgotten him & his legacy pic.twitter.com/QnBskJpoLS — Sanket Savani (@Marswalkerr) November 20, 2022

Social media users were saddened by the fact that indeed several people had forgotten the former astronaut. One of the users wrote, “I met him during AERO India 96 as I was one of the founder members and he was a test pilot, and it was a pleasure to have met him in HAL”.

I met him during AERO India 96 as I was one of the founder member and he was a test pilot and it was pleasure to have met him in HAL.— Sudesh Sharma (@SudeshS18032478) November 21, 2022

Another user commented, “He was part of the astronaut selection program for ISRO. Most Indians aren’t interested in anything other than movies and drama, so yeah it’s sad, but it is what it is”.

He was part of the astronaut selection program for ISROMost Indians aren't interested in anything things other then movies and drama so yeah its sad, but it is what it is— AK (@AK20_16) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile, a third user remarked on the former astronaut’s response to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It read, “I still remember his answer to PM Indira Gandhi’s question – Saare jaha se accha…”

I still remember his answer to PM Indira Gandhi’s question - Saare jaha se accha….— Raj P. (@RajP77211471) November 21, 2022

The former Indian military pilot and astronaut Rakesh Sharma created history when he became the first Indian to visit space in 1984. Prior to achieving this feat, Rakesh had joined the Indian Air Force as a pilot in 1970. During his career as a military pilot, he flew 21 combat missions in a MiG-21 in the Bangladesh War of 1971.

Almost a decade later, in 1982 he was selected as an astronaut for a joint Soviet-Indian spaceflight. April 3, 1984, marked the day when he became the first Indian to visit space on board Soyuz T-11 with two Soviet astronauts, commander Yury Malyshev and flight engineer Gennady Strekalov, to the space station Salyut 7.

