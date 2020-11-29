'I Feel Terrible': American Woman Returns Ancient Roman Marble She Stole In 2017

An American woman named Jess who swiped a piece of an ancient marble from Italy’s National Roman Museum has returned it back to its native land after three years. Jess has also written an apology letter whose inscription reads, “To Sam, love Jess. Rome 2017”.

Seeking forgiveness for her action, Jess wrote, “I feel terrible for not only stealing this item from its rightful place but placing writing on it. It was a big mistake on my part and only now, as an adult, do I realise just how thoughtless and despicable it was”.

According to a report published by The Guardian, it is not clear that from where exactly the piece of marble was taken, but it might be taken from the site of the Roman Forum, the political heart of the Roman empire.

The portal also states that the director of the National Roman Museum Stéphane Verger informed the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero that the package was sent from Atlanta, Georgia.

Verger also stated that he can imagine it from the tone of the letter that it was a young girl who might have come to Rome in 2017 and took the fragment of marble to gift to her boyfriend. He further quoted as saying, “It made an impact on me precisely because she is young – she understood that she had made a mistake”.

The management of the museum is wondering that if Jess was inspired by Nicole, a Canadian woman who sent back the fragments stolen from the ancient city of Pompeii 15 years ago, recently in October.

The lady claimed that they were “cursed”. Verger is quoted as saying, “Maybe she did hear about the Canadian woman. The year 2020, decimated by the Covid pandemic, has made people reflect, as well as moved the conscience”.

Verger further stated that he was moved by Jess’s gesture.