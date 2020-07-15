BUZZ

2-MIN READ

IAS Officer Makes Important Point About CBSE Results, Shares He Scored 24 in Chemistry in Boards

(Image credit: Twitter/Nitin Sangwan, IAS)

IAS Officer, Nitin Sangwan, took to Twitter to share his Class 12 marksheet, where he had just cleared the pass mark in Chemistry .

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 15, 2020, 2:02 PM IST
Marks are not everything and there's indeed more to life — something we all have grown up hearing a lot. However, reality has turned out to be different. Remember the many times we have been judged or deemed unintelligent because we didn't get that perfect score? Or that we didn't score as much as our neighbour's daughter did?

With board results being declared, it's that time of the year when students are under a lot of anxiety and pressure for what they think, will decide their entire career ahead.

Amidst such a situation, IAS Officer, Nitin Sangwan, took to Twitter to share his old Class 12 CBSE mark sheet from 2002, when he had just cleared the pass mark in Chemistry.

Mr Sangwan shared his average or poor grades, in a bid to motivate students and netizens.

Taking to social media, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Amdavad Municipal Corporation and the CEO of Smart City, Ahmedabad said, "In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life."

Adding further he said, "Don't bog down kids with the burden of marks. Life is much more than board results. Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism."

The tweet that went viral earned a lot of praises from Twitterati, who reiterated a similar ideology regarding the marks system and agreed that it's one's hard work and determination that takes them to achieve success in life.

Remember, board results are never an indication to what one's future holds.

