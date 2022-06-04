'I Have a Dream': Differently-abled J&K Boy Walks 2km to School Daily on One Leg

A differently-abled boy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara has to walk to school on one leg. Parvaiz covers a distance of 2 km daily to get to his school down unfavourable roads, reports ANI. In this circumstance, Parvaiz believes an artificial limb could truly help him. “Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb,I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. After a video of Parvaiz balancing on one leg to get to his school was shared by ANI on Twitter, it went viral, with people tipping their hats towards the boy’s perseverance.

Soon enough, a ray of hope emerged for Parvaiz. After the video of Parvaiz went viral, Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari contacted his family and has pledged to provide an artificial limb for him free of cost. Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment also tweeted: “Thanks to

@ANI for bringing this matter to our attention. We have taken note of it. The Officers of Composite Regional Center, Srinagar under @MSJEGOI Ministry, GoI have been directed to contact the boy and provide necessary Assistive Device urgently.”

#WATCH| Specially-abled boy walks to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in J&K's Handwara. He has to cover a distance of 2km while balancing on a one leg Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb,I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life, Parvaiz said pic.twitter.com/yan7KC0Yd3 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

Thanks to @ANI for bringing this matter to our attention. We have taken note of it. The Officers of Composite Regional Center, Srinagar under @MSJEGOI Ministry, GoI have been directed to contact the boy and provide necessary Assistive Device urgently. @socialpwds https://t.co/axGfzDwkFu — Pratima Bhoumik (@PratimaBhoumik) June 4, 2022

What a commitment by this boy salute to him .may God fulfill all his wishes

One day India will be strong nation becoz of thease kind of guy https://t.co/vZuNoUEXrh — j tripathi. CSK fan . thala fan. whistle podu (@jimmy4688) June 4, 2022

Love his dedication towards his dream❤ but why didn't school helped him https://t.co/cWovMjlyfI — G (@G09379261) June 4, 2022

Recently, in a similar case, after the video of a differently-abled girl from Bihar hopping on one leg to reach school went viral, blessings and help poured in for her. It also caught the attention of actor Sonu Sood who extended help to her. Now, 10-year-old Seema can walk on her two feet as she has been given a prosthetic limb by the state education department, reporter The Times of India. Hailing from the Jumai district of Bihar, an accident had robbed Seema of her left leg two years ago. She was hit by a tractor after which doctors were left with no option but to amputate her limb. Since then, Seema has been walking 500 metres to her school on one leg every day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.