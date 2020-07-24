BUZZ

'I Have a Software Developer Joke': Twitter Users Turn Job Woes into Witty Punchlines in Viral Thread

Hilarious Jokes on professions went viral on social media Credits: Twitter

'I have a journalism joke but someone already broke it'

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 2:53 PM IST
Jobs can be stressful. But this week, netizens decided to poke some fun at their day jobs with witty one-liners that perfectly described their professionals woes.

Confused?

It all started with a tweet posted by Twitter user Kalpes who took to the microblogging platform to try and share a joke about software developers but he couldn't because "requirements were still changing". Geddit? The punchline of the joke was that it did not have one.

The viral joke led to a series of jokes on the same lines with frustrated professionals, students, and netizens from all walks of life finding out creative ways to vent their job woes.

Take a look at some of the other hilarious responses by netizens.

This is not the first Twitter joke trend to go viral on the microblogging site. Last week, journalists on Twitter went nuts after a "Wrong answers only" thread went viral, seeking all the incorrect answers to the question, "Why did you become a journalist".

