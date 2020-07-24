'I Have a Software Developer Joke': Twitter Users Turn Job Woes into Witty Punchlines in Viral Thread

Jobs can be stressful. But this week, netizens decided to poke some fun at their day jobs with witty one-liners that perfectly described their professionals woes.

Confused?

It all started with a tweet posted by Twitter user Kalpes who took to the microblogging platform to try and share a joke about software developers but he couldn't because "requirements were still changing". Geddit? The punchline of the joke was that it did not have one.

I have a software developer joke but requirements are still changing https://t.co/Ef3LmhlfAh — Kalpesh (@kneo) July 23, 2020

The viral joke led to a series of jokes on the same lines with frustrated professionals, students, and netizens from all walks of life finding out creative ways to vent their job woes.

Take a look at some of the other hilarious responses by netizens.

I have a CA joke. But wo abhi tak pass nahi ho paya. https://t.co/D8clCBajRu — नैना ठग लेंगे (@nainamadan) July 23, 2020

I have a municipal corporation joke. Uss wale counter par milega. https://t.co/Qtlxs6Pbkq — Nastik Nirishwarwadi Amogh (@amogh_astra) July 23, 2020

I have a joke on HR..but I don’t see myself alive in the next five years — Shaheen M (@lostdivinity123) July 23, 2020

I have a HR Joke but have to mail it to them and they will forward it to CEO and after feedback will let me know if the joke was good https://t.co/Y41yBQXJWi — Joy (@Joydas) July 23, 2020

I have a Product Manager joke but the punchline is in second release; right now it's only MVP. — Shailendra Nath Jha (@snjha) July 23, 2020

I have a filmmaking joke but it's still rendering — Najmus Saqib (@najam_saqib) July 23, 2020

I have a SBI Bank joke. But lunch k baad aana — Democracy 🙄Lol (@secular_citizen) July 23, 2020

I have a journalism joke but someone already broke it https://t.co/Q3nmmVubag — Prosenjit Datta (@ProsaicView) July 23, 2020

I have a joke about acting. But in India, all I can do is overacting. — Shreyam Sharma (@yourstartupman) July 24, 2020

I have a procurement joke; no, actually 3 of them but the cheapest one will be the best — Sanjay Rozario (@SanjayRozario) July 24, 2020

I have an IT joke but first let me share my screen with you. — Mohit Rathi (@iammohit_rathi) July 24, 2020

This is not the first Twitter joke trend to go viral on the microblogging site. Last week, journalists on Twitter went nuts after a "Wrong answers only" thread went viral, seeking all the incorrect answers to the question, "Why did you become a journalist".