'I Have Sinned': US Nun Arrested After Stealing Rs 6 Crore From School to Gamble

On Monday, a nun in California was sentenced to one year in prison for stealing $835,000 (Rs 6.23 crore) from an elementary school to feed her gambling habit. 80-year-old Mary Margaret Kreuper had taken a vow to devote her life to serving god over 60 years ago but today she pleads guilty to money laundering and wire fraud over a ten-year period while she was principal at St James Catholic school. The money was also used by the nun to travel to opulent resorts such as Lake Tahoe, where visitors come to cruise in the summer and ski in the winter. “I have sinned, I have broken the law, and I have no excuses," Kreuper told the court, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. Confessing to her crime, she dubbed her own actions as a violation of the commandments, her vows, the law and the holy trust that so many people had placed in her.

Money donated to the school for tuition and charitable contributions was transferred into Kreuper's hidden accounts. When an audit threatened to expose the scam, Kreuper instructed workers to destroy any papers that could be used against them. When confronted by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Kreuper maintained that priests were more highly paid than nuns and that she thought she earned a raise, reported the Los Angeles Times.

Mark Bryne, the nun’s lawyer, revealed that gambling had been her addiction while adding that it was not a justification for what she did and merely an explanation. He asked that she be allowed to serve her time at the convent where she had been kept since her crimes were uncovered in 2018.

District Judge Otis D Wright II said he was debating with himself regarding whether the convent's conditions were worse than those in prison. Prosecutors cited letters from parents and pupils in a report to the judge, including one from a 12-year-old who said Kreuper was “just like any other robber." According to Wright, after examining all of the letters, it appeared that Kreuper had been forgiven by most families.

Acknowledging that Kreuper had been a great teacher for many years, the judge said that she had completely run off the road at some point. Kreuper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. She will also be required to pay the school more than $800,000 in restitution.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.