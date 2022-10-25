'I Love Her But...': Man in Relationship With Woman Who Showers Once In 2 Weeks

When two people fall in love and start a relationship, they often assume that they know everything about each other, and the decision is calculated. However, people often hide their deepest darkest secrets and stash them away from their partners for a long time. This creates a situation where your partner stops trusting you as soon as they get to know about something that has been kept from them. What do you do if the secret is about personal hygiene? A man revealed on Reddit that the woman he was in a relationship with for the past three years, was found to take bath only once in two weeks.

The Mirror reported that the man wrote on social media, “I love her, but I did not know what I was getting into. She doesn’t shower frequently. At all. She showers at max once every other week. Before we moved in together, I didn’t notice any particular bad smell. Occasionally she had human body odour. I’m guessing she would take her occasional shower before seeing me.” He further revealed that after a few months of trying to bear the smell, the man started sleeping on the couch due to the terrible smell and even tried to have a serious conversation with her.

However, when the boyfriend confronted the girlfriend, she did not like it and got upset. The couple are reportedly not seeing eye to eye currently. The users were quick to comment on the situation and most of them suggested that the woman had a “hygiene routine issue.”

A user commented, “Even most anti-chemical no shower people do once every three or four days. I feel nasty once I hit my third day which occasionally happens because of toddlers. Two weeks is way too long.”

Another said, “I shower twice a day. I can’t even imagine how dirty she is showering so infrequently.”

More such users agreed with the boyfriend and said that the girlfriend was unhygienic and should shower more frequently.

