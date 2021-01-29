'I Love Salman Khan': Desis Trying to Decode Viral Taylor Swift Song GIF is a Forbidden Meme

Hi Internet, we meet again. This time with an old Taylor Swift song that has put desis to work on microblogging site Twitter.

As the world wide web is already filled with hatred, outrage, and endless trolling, good folks on the Internet aka the "timeline cleansers" come into the picture and try to distract the world from the constant online negativity.

Recently, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @GagasReputation shared a gif of popular American singer Taylor Swift in a bid to "cleanse the timeline" and inadvertently attracted desis from Pakistan and India to decipher the lyrics that Swift was mouthing.

For those of you who are wondering, the gif-snippet has been picked from a Taylor Swift song called "Ready for it?" and it dates back to 2017.

Now that you have seen the gif, this is what janta "thinks" is the lyric that Swift sang in the song.

Of course, the interpretations have nothing to do with the original lyrics or the song itself, but in the popular, wise words of Salman Khan, "Aapna kya lena dena?"

Friendly warning: Once you see the tweets below, you can't unsee them. Cool? Cool.

i love Laccha paratha ? https://t.co/SLzscTrDWe — ｐｏｈａ (@pohahub) January 29, 2021

I love chicken masala https://t.co/aJDVpkIhzz — mads ❌⁉️ (@wanderluswift) January 28, 2021

I love fish and Beyoncé https://t.co/16kVrvEej0 — ✨ (@mr_bumblebb) January 28, 2021

She is saying I love Rishabh ka style https://t.co/5sXqZrOWNL — Rishabh (@jokebazz) January 28, 2021

I love chicken pasta https://t.co/dMwmX87g6u — emine (@uthjaobeta) January 28, 2021

But what is Taylor Swift actually singing? Are you ready for it?

You can catch the song here.