'I Love You with All My Heart': Man Leaves Wife a Heartfelt Note Before Dying of Covid-19

Earlier this week, Jonathan 'Jon' Coelho, husband and father of two, breathed his last after battling Coronavirus for a month in a hospital in Connecticut. By the time, his wife, Katie reached the hospital, Jon had already passed away due to a cardiac arrest caused by Covid-19.

While Katie was gathering her late husband's belongings to go back home to their kids, Penny and Braedyn, she came across his phone and that is when she came across a note Jon had left for her.

Buzzfeed reports that Jon had probably left the note for Katie weeks before his death, when he was first intubated.

“I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve given me the best life I could have ever asked for. I am so lucky it makes me so proud to be your husband and the father to Braedyn and Penny," he wrote in the note.

He continued by writing that Katie was the most beautiful, caring and nurturing person he had met in his life and that she was one of a kind. He also wrote that seeing Katie be the best mother to his kids is the most amazing thing he had experienced in his life.

Jonathan also left a note for his daughter and son, and told Katie that if she ever finds someone to love and if he loved her and the kids, then she shouldn't be holding back.

Jon and Katie's friend told Buzzfeed that the couple had been college sweethearts. They met, became close friends, fell in love and got married in 2013. But their journey hasn't been as rosy and easy as it sounds. Their child, Baredyn was born with neurological conditions and very nearly died at birth. But miraculously, he survived and Katie has to care for him full time. Jon used to work at a courthouse nearby and was the sole earning member of the family.

Jon tested positive for coronavirus in March, and had initially self quarantined himself in a part of their home. When it got increasingly difficult for him to breathe, doctors suggested that he needed to be intubated. Very soon, his condition worsened and he had to be put on a ventilator. While doctors were hopeful that he'd make a full recovery and he had even begun to show signs of improvement. However, in the next few hours, he had a cardiac arrest, which he could not survive.

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus has crossed 890,000 in the United States with over 50,000 deaths.