'I Massage My Face with Sweat': PM Modi Reveals the Secret Behind His 'Glowing' Skin

On Friday, PM Narendra Modi interacted with the 49 children who won awards at Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards at his residence in New Delhi. At the event, the Prime Minister also shared some tips and advice for the students and revealed the secret behind his radiant skin.

During the interaction, PM Modi asked the students if any of them had "sweat" four times a day. When the children responded, he asserted that every kid should be physically active and "sweat hard" in order to look radiant.

He continued, "Someone asked me many years ago, how come you have such a radiant face? I had a simple answer. I said I work hard and I sweat so much that I massage my face with it and it gives me a glow."

There you go, now we know the reason behind PM Modi's glowing and radiant skin.

He also lauded the work done by children who won national awards in various categories, and said that he gets inspiration and energy from them.

"When I was getting introduced to you a while back, I was really surprised. The way you all have tried in different fields, the work that has been done at such a young age... is amazing," he said.

You can watch his speech here:

Interacting with recipients of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2020. Watch. https://t.co/aMwRIevyIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

The Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards are given to children between ages of five to eighteen, as recognition for their contribution in a variety of sectors which include social service, innovation, scholastic, bravery art and culture and so on. The award entails a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation.

