'I May Be Bald, But...': The Rock's Adorable Image of Untangling Daughter's Hair Wins Hearts

Besides being a superstar, wrestler and business man, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a loving father. And if you are his ardent social media follower, this not an unknown fact. Dwayne often takes to his social media to share his love for his daughters.

In a recent post, Dwayne shared images of him trying to untangle the hair of his younger daughter Tiana.

"Now despite my two year old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair," he said adding, "scroll left, and you’ll see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience that daddy aka Mr golden hands puts on full display."

He further concluded the post with a witty touch, saying, "I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it."

The post blew up on social media for all the obvious reasons, with netizens finding the father-daughter love extremely adorable.

One user wrote, "Super cute. May I suggest Johnson’s baby curly hair products. We have a whole lot of hair in my house and it works great! @johnsonsbaby," while another user said, "what can’t @therock do? 😂 he does it all! can i set a hair appointment for my little one?😂"

There were also others, who wrote, "@dani_falon this looks a little like Desi as a young girl! ❤️," beautifull !!! 😍😍 Great dad!!! I love @therock ❤️❤️," and so on.

The beloved Hollywood star takes pride in being the dad of his three daughters, Simone, Jasmine and Tiana.

In an earlier interview, the father of three had once said, "I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have. I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give [my children] things that I felt I never got."

Earlier in December, Dwayne shared a photo on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen sitting with a Barbie doll on his hand while his younger daughter Tia is busy playing with other toys.

"Post Christmas, 'Daddy come play Barbie with me' which in reality means.. Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time. It's 5 o'clock somewhere right? Hope your Christmas was a good one, my friends. #DeathGripOnBarbie," the actor wrote on Instagram.