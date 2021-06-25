'I Need a Laugh': Viral Photo of Cheetah Nuzzling its Prey Has Twitter Hunting for Captions

There is no dearth of creativity on social media platforms which give netizens a challenge to come up with ideas and it is sure that they are going to come up with the most hilarious, and impressive answers. A recent example of that is a picture posted on Twitter by wildlife enthusiast @JeffreyMWard. Jeffrey posted a picture that showed a cheetah toying with its prey, an innocent baby impala. Following the law of the jungle, the predator was seen capturing its prey but before it went for the kill, the cheetah was seen nuzzling the impala and seemingly established an amiable rapport. This moment was captured by the camera lens and posted on the microblogging site by Jeffrey on Tuesday. Along with sharing the picture, Jeffrey also asked his followers to describe what they think was happening in the picture. Seizing the opportunity that the meme-worthy photograph presented, netizens jumped right in and went full throttle with their imagination.

What’s going on here? Come on y’all, I need a laugh. pic.twitter.com/Bdt6oCsVkm— Jeffrey (@JeffreyMWard) June 22, 2021

Sharing their version of what might be happening in the picture, one user wrote that viewers are witnessing the prelude to Bambi being turned into venison tartare. Bambi was an animated drama film by Disney that depicted the story of a young fawn in the jungles, while venison tartare is a steak dish that originated in France.

What's going on is the prelude to Bambi being turned into venison tartare.— Simon Evans (@TheHevo) June 24, 2021

Another user went a bit further and described the predator as former American socialite Jeffrey Epstein convicted for sex trafficking of minor girls, while the impala represented all the vulnerable young girls procured for illegal prostitution.

Jeffrey Epstein at junior varsity cheerleading tryouts— Doug Hughes (@Doug_E_Fresh_11) June 24, 2021

For some, the picture reminded them of how modern capitalism does not tolerate labour unions and assure workers that the “management” of the company will raise their concerns.

That's the scene in the mandatory-to-watch #Walmart video where they tell you that only management, not a union will help you.— Aristophon (@Aristophon) June 23, 2021

The picture also reminded some of how men try to mansplain economy and cryptocurrency to women in order to flaunt their intellectual supremacy. Sharing this picture of a man holding a woman by her neck while he is explaining something to her, the user wrote that the picture is quite similar to that of cheetah and impala.

? Obviously he’s explaining cryptocurrency to her pic.twitter.com/WOvWlJEhob— katie (@kmarshall94) June 24, 2021

This tweet still cracks me up. 😂😂😂😂— Dominique (@iWorkTheHardest) June 24, 2021

Some users also pointed out how the young impala looked undernourished and maybe the cheetah was negotiating a deal with its prey asking it to gain some weight, so that the wild cat can relish its food.

