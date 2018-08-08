GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'I Once Spoke to SRK's Posters': Rajkummar Rao's Bollywood Journey is Truly Inspiring

'I believed that someone would see my talent.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:August 8, 2018, 11:32 AM IST
Image credits: Humans of Bombay / Facebook
It may come as a surprise but the recipient of a National Award and three Filmfare Awards to his name, 33-year-old Rajkummar Rao hasn't had an easy start in Hindi film industry.

Rao recently revealed how Shah Rukh Khan's inspirational story helped him stay motivated and focussed to find work while he was struggling to make a place for himself as an actor in Bollywood.

“Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir––I used to stare at his posters and often think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me."

In a post for Humans of Bombay -- a page that catalogs real-life stories, Rao goes on to narrate about his initial days in Mumbai and how on several occasions he had to 'share a meal' with a friend as his pockets were often empty.

"I’d be like the 10th person standing in some ad! I made about Rs. 10,000 a month––but still, there were days where I didn’t have money, and I’d call my friends asking to share their meal."

But Rao didn't give up hope. Simply because he didn't have a 'Plan B'. He was always on the lookout for work and kept meeting with countless casting directors, he said. Keeping faith in his art, Rao added that 'smallest of roles' did not demotivate him.



"I met with countless ADs and casting directors. They would call me in for the smallest of roles and I would try to convince them to at least let me try out the bigger parts...but I was turned down. But I didn’t let any of it demotivate me – I believed that someone would see my talent."

With his hard work and talent, the breakthrough role for Rao came with Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010). And, soon, doors of Bollywood opened for him and he went on to do Kai Po Che!(2013), Shaitan (2011), Shahid(2013).

But it was his role in Queen (2014) that he fondly remembers. Why? Because Rao finally got the opportunity to meet his idol Shah Rukh Khan.

"I was shooting in Mehboob. And I heard that Shah Rukh sir was also shooting there. So I thought this was my chance––maybe I could go meet him. I sent a message across to him––I didn’t think he’d know me, but, he called me to his trailer – he knew my entire bio!"

Awestruck and nervous, the Fanney Khan actor said, "He made me feel so special. I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters...and now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?"

You can read the entire post here:


Also Watch

