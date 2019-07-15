'I Should Be Allowed To Play Any Person': Scarlett Johansson Trolled After Comments on 'Casting'

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has been the topic for mocking once again after the actress made her recent comments on ‘politically correct’ casting.

The A-lister recently defended herself against the criticism regarding her casting as an Asian woman in Ghost in the Shell and as a trans man in Rub and Tug.

Scarlett’s 2017 movie Ghost In The Shell was accused of whitewashed casting, given that she played the lead character of an Asian woman.

However, the actress pulled out of playing the lead in Rub And Tug, a film about transgender man Dante ‘Tex’ Gill.

In defense against the criticism received for her casting, The Avengers actress told AS IF magazine in an interview, “You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job.”

She added, “I feel like it’s a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions. I think society would be more connected if we just allowed others to have their own feelings and not expect everyone to feel the way we do.”

The Lucy star Scarlett’s remarks have been mocked by Twitterati, in large numbers, while a few others have defended her and the context of her statement.

While one Twitter user commented, “The problem isn’t Scarlett Johansson accepting the roles, the problem lies with the content creators and showrunners offering her the roles.

Change should start at the top,” the other wrote, “If she actually were to say that... like, out loud... make it known why she's turning down specific roles and become and advocate, that would be really impactful.”

Here’s all that people have to say:

#ScarlettJohansson when she hears marvel wants a Chinese American actor for #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/A7I2Qp6W1t — ‎⎊ JJ ‎⎊ (@YaBoiSabato) July 13, 2019

I don't get it. What's the harm if an actor is ready to play any kinds of roles? Doesn't that show how versatile and talented that actor is? Sorry but in my opinion she is being misinterpreted.. I'm with you #ScarlettJohansson — sa(nat) (@sa_nat_scarlett) July 14, 2019

So #ScarlettJohansson can play anybody but Halle Bailey gets cast as Ariel in #TheLittleMermaid and suddenly its "They should respect the source material" pic.twitter.com/eFISl2Fviw — We'll always have tumblr (@ohmygr0dd) July 14, 2019

I’m sorry but a movie about the Obamas where #ScarlettJohansson plays both of them would be fucking lit and you know it. — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) July 14, 2019

My problem, as an actor, with #ScarlettJohansson is not only that she is being casted in these roles but that she makes the CONSCIOUS DECISION to look at these character descriptions and decide she should audition for roles that do not fit her ethnicity. — 〽️arcelus (@MarcelusHarris) July 14, 2019