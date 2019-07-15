Take the pledge to vote

'I Should Be Allowed To Play Any Person': Scarlett Johansson Trolled After Comments on 'Casting'

Scarlett’s 2017 movie Ghost In The Shell was accused of whitewashed casting, given that she played the lead character of an Asian woman.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 15, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
'I Should Be Allowed To Play Any Person': Scarlett Johansson Trolled After Comments on 'Casting'
Image Credits: Twitter/Nancy Wang Yuen.
Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has been the topic for mocking once again after the actress made her recent comments on ‘politically correct’ casting.

The A-lister recently defended herself against the criticism regarding her casting as an Asian woman in Ghost in the Shell and as a trans man in Rub and Tug.

Scarlett’s 2017 movie Ghost In The Shell was accused of whitewashed casting, given that she played the lead character of an Asian woman.

However, the actress pulled out of playing the lead in Rub And Tug, a film about transgender man Dante ‘Tex’ Gill.

In defense against the criticism received for her casting, The Avengers actress told AS IF magazine in an interview, “You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job.”

She added, “I feel like it’s a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions. I think society would be more connected if we just allowed others to have their own feelings and not expect everyone to feel the way we do.”

The Lucy star Scarlett’s remarks have been mocked by Twitterati, in large numbers, while a few others have defended her and the context of her statement.

While one Twitter user commented, “The problem isn’t Scarlett Johansson accepting the roles, the problem lies with the content creators and showrunners offering her the roles.

Change should start at the top,” the other wrote, “If she actually were to say that... like, out loud... make it known why she's turning down specific roles and become and advocate, that would be really impactful.”

Here’s all that people have to say:

