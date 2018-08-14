'I Still Believe in Humour': For Jharkhand's 'Meme Man', Freedom of Expression Wasn't Free

the contentious Section 66A act, which was misused by governments to curb dissent and jail people critical of them. The court

had said

that the public's right to know is directly affected by Section 66A of Information Technology Act and the act was vague and "what may be offensive to a person, may not be offensive to others". However, despite quashing of the Section 66A, other laws have been frequently invoked and misused to jail ordinary citizens. Whether being jailed for

criticizing central ministers

or

jailed for being an ‘admin

’ of a WhatsApp group, there are a plethora of cases, where laws have been misused to curb dissent.

on July 18, 2018. The report further says that the Law Commission has undertaken the examination of the sedition law and is considering the scope and ambit of the law on sedition, to ascertain under what circumstances it can legitimately be invoked.

the

Jharkhand police slapped

sedition cases against 20 senior Adivasi

activists for publishing critical posts against the government on Facebook.