'I Still Love Her': Elderly Man's Reaction to Animated Photo of Deceased Wife is Priceless

Some memories never fade away, they hide in some corner of our mind, just to wake us up at the right time and relive that moment yet again. An old man looked at an animated photograph of his late wife Lola, 75 years after their marriage, and got so emotional that he started crying in disbelief and said, “Aah! I still love her.”

A video of the man saying those beautiful words for his wife was shared on Reddit on Monday and it has got 97 percent “up votes” by viewers.

A Reddit user said seconded the emotions of the old man and mentioned that even he felt teary-eyed after witnessing this man’s love, Another mentioned how they did a similar experiment to show their grandfather’s picture to their mom.

The video opens with the man sitting on an armchair and looking at his laptop computer. Just as the video begins, he says, “My God! Holy smokes.” After a pause as the camera pans to the laptop, he adds, “She’s alive”. The video shows an animated photograph of Lola as her younger self and smiling at her husband.

Relish the magical moments here:

A user on the comment section added that these people should thank the elderly family members who make every little effort to keep tge memory of their loved ones, even after they die.

Some found it exploitative to record such moments, but most were just amazed by the man and his love for his dead wife.

Another mentioned that even though these concepts are beautiful, they have become increasingly common these days. “My personal belief is these should be private. Obviously if he gave permission, it’s okay, I just don’t like that anyone even wants to film it,” said one of the users.

