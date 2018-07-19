'I Still Write M on ID Cards': An IIT Graduate Shares Experience of What it's Like to be Transgender in India



This belief, and the pressure to hide that I was 'different' let to a lot of self abuse. Something I considered a normal part of 'disciplining' myself. No points for guessing that I had suicidal feelings all along while growing up. 2/n

I was a little afraid while joining my job about people's reaction to my identity. But fortunately I didn't face any ridicule in my job and it has been a pleasant experience till now. Even when I'm visibly queer, and still have an 'M' on all my identification. 4/n



Many companies in India do not have any policies specially for LGBT folks. But no policy can provide support to a queer person more than the colleagues. If you have someone queer in your office/team, don't assume anything about them. Talk to them, and accept them as they are. 6/n

Let's talk about public spaces for a while. Navigating public spaces is always an anxious experience for a trans person, at least at the beginning of transition. Even though I have so called 'passing privilege', I felt nervous going through female security for the first time. 8/n



I feared getting clocked, being asked to prove that I was a woman. What if I didn't look 'woman enough' and people took it as a license to abuse me? Such questions did, and still do come up. But I've gained enough confidence now that I've learnt not to care about them as much.9/n

The kind of binary gendered prisons we've created in our society don't allow people the liberty to exist outside this binary without the fear of ostracization. Which is the root cause of the anxiety and fear experienced by trans people. 10/n



If you want to talk to them, ask them how they want to be addressed. Just let then be as ordinary and invisible as any other person on the street. No one is 100% male or 100% female. Gendered roles are created by society, and people like me do not always identify with them. 12/n

Let's change gears and talk about dating as a trans woman. Though I still don't have enough courage to ask people out in person, but I have been exploring online dating space lately. So let's talk about that. Hit me up if you want to know something specifc about it. 14/n



Dating as a trans woman has been a mixed experience. It is liberating on the front that people see me as I always wanted to be seen. Even more rewarding is the feeling to know that they are genuinely interested in me. Even as strangers, they add value to my life. 15/n

I went to just one date in person, and it was a good experience. We found out that we had a lot in common. I was SUPER anxious before I met him, about how would he treat me or would he accept me or not? To my relief he treated me just like he would treat any other woman. 16/n