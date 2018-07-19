'I Still Write M on ID Cards': An IIT Graduate Shares Experience of What it's Like to be Transgender in India
Existing in a gender-conforming society isn't as easy as you would think it is.
For Anamika, who goes by the Twitter handle @anasmusings, growing up in a traditional setup meant she faced uncertainty about her true identity. She chose to mask it by focusing on academics and got into IIT-Kharagpur. Now, she works as a data scientist. But did it make it any easy for her?
On Wednesday, Anamika took over the Genderlog India Twitter handle to talk about her experiences.
Despite the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in 2014 where they recognised the “third gender”, Anamika continues to write 'M' (to represent male) on all her identity cards. "I still have a 'M' on all my identification," she said.
Anamika said it was a 'confusing experience' for her to grow up in a heteronormative society.
"When you live in a society that ostracizes everyone and everything different, you start doubting yourself. Throughout my childhood I was ashamed of myself, and believed I deserved to be inferior than others," she tweeted.
The feeling of inferiority led to self abuse and suicidal thoughts.
This belief, and the pressure to hide that I was 'different' let to a lot of self abuse. Something I considered a normal part of 'disciplining' myself. No points for guessing that I had suicidal feelings all along while growing up. 2/n
— Genderlog (@genderlogindia) July 18, 2018
Anamika then talks about getting into one of the most prestigious universities in the country--IIT. She said that going to IIT was a 'privilege' for her and helped her grow. However, it didn't come without hardships. In an earlier interview with Indian Express, Anamika had said how her life had become more difficult in a place where she thought she would be accepted. "I had to hide myself from everyone, and still be visible," she had said. But things changed for her when she started working.
I was a little afraid while joining my job about people's reaction to my identity. But fortunately I didn't face any ridicule in my job and it has been a pleasant experience till now. Even when I'm visibly queer, and still have an 'M' on all my identification. 4/n — Genderlog (@genderlogindia) July 18, 2018
However, there's still that unavoidable 'M' problem-- the gender she doesn't identify with.
A lot of government mandated identification still doesn't have 'other' as an option in the gender category. So, trans people are forced to choose either 'Male' or 'Female' even if they do not identify with either one.
Anamika then talks about her workplace environment and what Indian companies should be doing to provide support.
Many companies in India do not have any policies specially for LGBT folks. But no policy can provide support to a queer person more than the colleagues. If you have someone queer in your office/team, don't assume anything about them. Talk to them, and accept them as they are. 6/n
— Genderlog (@genderlogindia) July 18, 2018
But outside of office, in the public space, she is often asked to 'prove' that she is a woman.
Let's talk about public spaces for a while. Navigating public spaces is always an anxious experience for a trans person, at least at the beginning of transition. Even though I have so called 'passing privilege', I felt nervous going through female security for the first time. 8/n — Genderlog (@genderlogindia) July 18, 2018
I feared getting clocked, being asked to prove that I was a woman. What if I didn't look 'woman enough' and people took it as a license to abuse me? Such questions did, and still do come up. But I've gained enough confidence now that I've learnt not to care about them as much.9/n
— Genderlog (@genderlogindia) July 18, 2018
She talks about the fears of a trans person.
The kind of binary gendered prisons we've created in our society don't allow people the liberty to exist outside this binary without the fear of ostracization. Which is the root cause of the anxiety and fear experienced by trans people. 10/n — Genderlog (@genderlogindia) July 18, 2018
So how do we change the mentality? This is what Anamika suggests.
If you want to talk to them, ask them how they want to be addressed. Just let then be as ordinary and invisible as any other person on the street. No one is 100% male or 100% female. Gendered roles are created by society, and people like me do not always identify with them. 12/n
— Genderlog (@genderlogindia) July 18, 2018
She then talks about her experience of dating as a trans woman.
Let's change gears and talk about dating as a trans woman. Though I still don't have enough courage to ask people out in person, but I have been exploring online dating space lately. So let's talk about that. Hit me up if you want to know something specifc about it. 14/n — Genderlog (@genderlogindia) July 18, 2018
Dating as a trans woman has been a mixed experience. It is liberating on the front that people see me as I always wanted to be seen. Even more rewarding is the feeling to know that they are genuinely interested in me. Even as strangers, they add value to my life. 15/n
— Genderlog (@genderlogindia) July 18, 2018
I went to just one date in person, and it was a good experience. We found out that we had a lot in common. I was SUPER anxious before I met him, about how would he treat me or would he accept me or not? To my relief he treated me just like he would treat any other woman. 16/n — Genderlog (@genderlogindia) July 18, 2018
