'Thanks for the Laugh': White Celebs Trolled for 'I Take Responsibility' Campaign to Call Out Racism

Amid the ongoing anti-racism protests across the world, several Hollywood celebrities also spoke out against racism in a video titled ‘I Take Responsibility’. However, netizens cited 'poor production and insincere performances' to slam the celebrities.

Actors like Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Kesha, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing and Julianne Moore appeared in the video produced as part of #ITakeResponsibility campaign. The campaign has been done in partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP). In the two-minute long video, the celebrities apologise for overlooking racism, unfair stereotypes and being silent than acting on witnessing the wrong.

Even as the video speaks about police brutality and racism, netizens seemed to be irked by the video, citing actors' less than convincing lines and white privilege.

Thank you for this. I needed a laugh today.

Next time, when pretending to be heartfelt, memorize your lines, hold your eyes still and look directly into the camera. Acting 101. Also, NEWS ALERT we canceled celebrity culture.

Actors acting

Lol. The dumbest video ever. Hey white liberals! Thank you for admitting you think you are better than black people in the name of virtue signaling.

