'Thanks for the Laugh': White Celebs Trolled for 'I Take Responsibility' Campaign to Call Out Racism

Combination photo celebrities in the video.

Actors like Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Kesha, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing and Julianne Moore appeared in the video produced as part of #ITakeResponsibility campaign.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
Amid the ongoing anti-racism protests across the world, several Hollywood celebrities also spoke out against racism in a video titled ‘I Take Responsibility’. However, netizens cited 'poor production and insincere performances' to slam the celebrities.

Actors like Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Kesha, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing and Julianne Moore appeared in the video produced as part of #ITakeResponsibility campaign. The campaign has been done in partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP). In the two-minute long video, the celebrities apologise for overlooking racism, unfair stereotypes and being silent than acting on witnessing the wrong.

Even as the video speaks about police brutality and racism, netizens seemed to be irked by the video, citing actors' less than convincing lines and white privilege.

