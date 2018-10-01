GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'I Tore My Offer Letter and Set Out For Auditions': Vicky Kaushal's Bollywood Journey is Truly Inspiring

What a star!

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2018, 12:55 PM IST
Image credits: Humans of Bombay / Facebook
With movies such as Masaan (2015), Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), Raazi (2018) and Manmarziyaan (2018) to his name, Vicky Kaushal is here to stay.

But just like any other outsider, Kaushal didn't have an easy start. Despite having an offer letter from an IT firm, the Masaan actor had a different plan.

"During college, I decided to interview for an IT job just for the thrill of it. I wanted to experience the ‘nervousness’ -- wearing a tie and waiting for someone to give your resumé to. I already knew that I wasn’t ever going to choose that profession, even when I got the offer letter."

In a post for Humans of Bombay -- a Facebook page that catalogs real-life stories, Kaushal goes on to narrate that he didn't want to settle for a secure job.

But Kaushal was also aware of his humble household and, at one point, his father, an action director, had to "hunt for their next meal."

"He went into films only for survival. When my mom married him - they lived in a small 10x10 room, with a chattai and a chair. My father built everything from there on. He didn’t have it easy - he had to hunt for our next meal," the actor told Humans of Bombay.

More determined than ever, Kaushal decided to pursue a career as an actor and even ended up tearing his offer letter because he believed that he wouldn't put in his full effort if he had a safety net to fall back to.

Predictably, his first role instantly made him regret this decision.

"My first one was horrifying. It was for a small role in a big film and I realised how far from everything I was. On my way home, I was like ‘Vicky, ab toh tune job letter bhi phaad diya!’"

Refusing to give up, Kaushal set off for more auditions and even started doing theatre to polish his art.

And breakthrough happened in 2015. Playing his first leading role in the independent drama Masaan, Kaushal cemented his place in the industry.

vicky kaushal

Naturally, his father was a happy man.

"Finally Masaan released in 2015. And that’s when my dad saw my performance on a big screen. He was really proud -- when he got a phone call from one of his friends - saying ‘Vicky ke papa’ He called me in 10 mins saying ‘you know what happened? Someone called me Vicky’s dad today!"

In the Humans of Bombay post, Kaushal also recounts his memory of buying his first car and leaving his mother teary-eyed.

You can read the entire post here:

