From Hugh Jackman to Brad Williams, Celebs Come in Support of 9-Year-Old Bullying Victim

For years, there have been several efforts to sensitize people about issues like ragging, shaming and bullying yet, it still seems like we fail to understand the grave consequences of such shamefacts.

A recent viral video shared by an Australian mother raises similar concerns. On Wednesday, Yarraka Bayles had a normal day until she went to pick up her nine-year-old son Quaden from his school in Brisbane. When she tried talking to her son, he cried inconsolably and said he wants to kill himself due to the constant bullying at school.

Yarraka shared the video on Facebook and shed some light on the incident. She captioned it, “This is the impacts of bullying!I seriously don’t know what else to do!”

In the video, the boy complains of getting bullied for his height. He evens goes to the extent of saying, “Give me a rope, I'm going to kill myself,” and “I just want to stab myself in the heart. I want someone to kill me.”

The heartbreaking video has raised concerns and support from people all across the globe, including Australian actor Hugh Jackman. The Wolverine star said, “Quaden, you are stronger than you know, and no matter what, you’ve got a friend in me.”

Comedian Brad Williams has started an initiative to raise funds for the little boy. He has collected over $181,000 (approx. Rs 1.30 crore) through a GoFundMe page. The fund will be used to sponsor a Disneyland California trip for Quaden.