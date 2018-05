'I Wanted to Believe You': This Achingly Beautiful Poem Sums Up Bill Cosby's Betrayal to His Fans

This is a love letter to Bill Cosby.Mr. Cosby,We met a couple of times.Worked together.When I was youngAnd didn’t knowYou were a rapist.The first time,We talked on the phoneI was surprised by the toneOf your voiceIt was much different than the Thursday, TV dad;Smooth, calm and buttery.You said nothing funnyWe talked about moneyYou asked me about my dreamsQuestions,I thought, a man of your statureWould ask.You gave to Central High’s campaignA million dollarsThere was a galaYou were the center of attentionA bright light at the end of their hall of fameYou didn’t knowThey would spend your moneyBut believe the women, still.Later that yearWe met againOrganized a rallyYou ledThrough South Philly neighborhoodsYou urged kidsTo stop the violencePull up their pantsBe dignified.Back thenI didn’t know the politics of respectabilityI photographedHundreds of bright eyes, looking up at youFull of hopeBelieving that your interest in themMatteredThat day you were a hero,StillBefore the paradigm of political correctnessShifted.Your ideas outdated“Bootstrap” motivationExposedOf not holding the systems accountableSo youBecame part of the problem.I remember when you hugged me goodbye that dayIt was kindGrandfather-ishMuch like I imaginedA hug from a TV dad.I wanted the best for youAs the women came forthI wanted to believe youAnd that you didn’t do itSo I prayedNot for youBut for truthAnd justiceAnd I waitedFor the verdict.Mr. Cosby,This is a love letterBecause I loved youIn the wayMost young black girlsSearching for the image of a dadA homeA familyA heroA leaderA manThe wayWeloved you.But today,There is a verdictAnd I’m sorryFor youFor the womenFor the broken heartsFor the dimming of bright lightsOn Hall of Fame walls.Sorry that all the good deedsYou didAnd all of the moneyYou gaveFor buildingsFor booksFor better…Could not eraseThe vile actsThat occurredIn the dark hoursOf your being.This poem was originally published on Medium