'I Was Uncomfortable': Mariah Carey Recalls How Ellen DeGeneres Coerced Her into Revealing Pregnancy

Singer Mariah Carey recently opened up about an extremely uncomfortable interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, amid allegations of a toxic workplace environment on the sets of the daytime talk show.

In an interview with Vulture, the singer spoke about the time she appeared on the talk show in 2008 and how the host, Ellen DeGeneres, had apparently coerced her into revealing that she was pregnant.

In the clip that's available on Ellen's own website, Mariah looks visibly uncomfortable and unwilling to speak about her pregnancy -- a choice, she is entitled to. Yet, Ellen practically forces her to speak about it and divulge details. She insists that the singer toast to NOT being pregnant by urging her to drink champagne.

Mariah, very evidently avoiding having to take a sip, tries hard to steer the conversation and tells Ellen that "this is peer pressure." As a matter of fact, Mariah repeatedly requests Ellen not to bring the topic up, but to no avail.

Eventually, Ellen yells, "You're pregnant", even as Mariah continues to deny the news.

Mariah Carey also miscarried shortly after the interview.

Mariah recently told Vulture that she had been extremely uncomfortable and did not enjoy the moment at all. She said that she would have liked Ellen to be a little more empathetic but there wasn't anything she could do back then.

This comes amid an investigation by Warner Bros. Television into the show after several employees opened up about their toxic work experience working for Ellen. Among the claims were mentions of being fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days, with others claiming they were told not to speak to DeGeneres if she was in the office.

Ellen Degeneres, who has been hosting the talk show for decades now, had always had a reputation for being super nice and fun. Till she didn't.

According to those who have worked for her, Ellen is not only mean - she is allegedly problematic as well. Staffers have reported instances of bullying, sexual harassment and racism too.

A few weeks ago, Ellen sent an emotional message to the staff of her television talk show saying she was taking steps to improve the culture on set following accusations of a hostile working environment. Additionally, in an internal letter sent to show staff, DeGeneres apologised and said that she was committed to "having conversations about fairness and justice".

