'I Went to So Many Funerals': Former Firefighter Chief Recalls 9/11 Attack

The mere mention of the 9/11 attacks on New York’s World Trade Center (WTC) in 2001 paints a ghastly picture of pain and horror in front of our eyes. A planned terrorist attack where two planes crashed at the WTC claimed 2,996 lives and left a lot of destruction in its aftermath. Even after 20 years of the attack, the scars left behind by the attack are still afresh in people’s minds. The attack not only impacted America and its people but started a global war on terrorism. Now, as the world gets together to marks the 20 years of the attack and pay tributes to the victims, former commissioner of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) Von Essen has penned down a note recalling the horrors of the black day. Essen was at the helm of the FDNY from 1996 to 2002 and was present at the 9/11 site for rescue.

In a piece published in the New York Post documenting his experience, Essen wrote that he remembers the day like it was ‘yesterday’. For him, it all began with a call informing him about a small plane that hit the north tower of the WTC. He and his team arrived for rescue at the north tower and entered the lobby that was blown out by the attack.

10 minutes later, they felt another vibration and at first, they assumed it to be an explosion in the elevator. However, they were informed that the south tower was also under attack. Half the FDNY team rushed to the south tower from the north and it was a scene of complete chaos.

Essen moved out of the North Tower looking for the mayor and that’s when the south tower came crashing down. FDNY lost 343 firefighters including a line of leadership that had served America during the war era of the 1970s and 80s.

Essen recalls, “I knew many of them personally. I lost friends. I went to so many funerals. The grief — it was almost unbearable."

The former FDNY writes that while the anniversary of 9/11 brings back horrendous memories, it’s worse for the families who lost their loved ones. However, it was also remarkable to witness the patriotism and love for the families, city and country in the last 20 years.

Essen lauded the children of 9/11 heroes who decided to serve the country by joining the military, police and fire department despite the horrific memories.

He adds that the attacks were the first in a long time when politicians from across the spectrum came together to support America in difficult times, but the unity seems to be missing today.

Essen feels that while the New York Police Department (NYPD) is better prepared to handle such incidents, the relaxation in immigration laws by the federal government makes the job difficult for them because when you don’t know who’s inside your country- How do you protect it?

