'I Will be Retaliating': US Singer Dionne Warwick's Twitter Feud with Oreo is Just Delish

Dionne Warwick has been a legend in the music industry for years, and she continues to cement her legendary status on Twitter. The singer has come to be known for her wonderfully direct tweets. Now she’s now found herself in a bit of a battle with Oreo, and it’s kind of delicious.

Warwick invited companies to interact with her on Twitter back in October. After Oreo responded, she tweeted at them “Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most? The one flavor was fine."

Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most? The one flavor was fine. https://t.co/0hEFGkJFEh— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

Warwick has since updated her more than 588,000 Twitter followers on how that went, sharing a photo of Oreo lip balm and a package of Java Chip Oreo cookies on Wednesday.

“After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response," the tweet read.

It sounds like Warwick viewed it as a shot across the bow.

After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response. 😒 pic.twitter.com/ZMJ03g3J5k— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 29, 2021

Twitter was also quick to react:

If they aren't giving you your own flavor, they can keep it.— The Openly & Excessively Black President of Nambia (@globalerica) December 29, 2021

My wife demanded that I also post a picture of her favorite: pic.twitter.com/7yQcJvik1P— Jeff Morris (@mister_terrific) December 30, 2021

These were deadly. We know because we went through several bags in a month. pic.twitter.com/WpMrdTJsbn— Jeff Morris (@mister_terrific) December 30, 2021

While the internet is filled with bizarre food combinations, Oreo has many a times been a participant in developing these odd combos. For example, ‘Oreo Pakode’ recently left everyone shocked. The bizarre recipe of Oreo Pakode involves a packet of Oreo biscuits and besan. A Twitter user Raman has shared the cooking video of Oreo Pakode, which has been selling at Rs 30 for 100g in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

What do you think about Warwick’s oh-so-tasty Twitter feud?

