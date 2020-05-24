'Will Finally Celebrate Eid': Delhi Mango Seller 'Overwhelmed' as Help Pours in After Loot

New Delhi: It had been three long days of despair for fruit vendor Phool Mia who lost mangoes worth Rs 30,000 when a crowd looted his stall in Delhi. But now, Mian aka Chhote is stunned and overwhelmed. Thanks to the people who helped raise funds for him and helped him overcome the loss in time of crisis.

"Those who had to steal, did so. But I am overwhelmed that so many people have helped me," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Soon after his story surfaced, people on social media started looking for his contact and bank details and contributed whatever they could to help him. From Rs 100 to few thousands, people contributed whatever they could



to help Chhote to overcome the loss.

It was only on Saturday morning that he got to know about the response that his story had evoked and was taken by surprise when he found that he had received more than enough to make up for the loss that he had incurred in the daylight robbery.

"Ab jaake jaan mein jaan aai hai (It's like I've got my life back). I will finally get to celebrate Eid, take care of my children," the 43-year-old fruit seller was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, passersby had looted Chhote's stall in Delhi's Jagatpuri when he had left the cart unattended for a while.

In the video, passersby can be seen pushing each other to pick up mangoes from unattended crates. Some of them filled their helmets and bags with mangoes, while others ran away with six to seven mangoes in their hands.

The incident took place after a heated argument between a fruit seller and some rickshaw-pullers on Thursday morning. Chhote said he was standing under a tree when a group of rickshaw pullers asked him to leave.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested four people in connection with the loot based on CCTV footage.