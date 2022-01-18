'I Will Kill You Brijesh': Desi Woman's Hilarious Rant While Paragliding is Pure Gold

Adventure sports are pretty popular among people who long for the sudden adrenaline rush. One of the most anticipated and preferred forms of adventure sports is paragliding. Launched into the sky, roughly 1000 feet off the ground gives immense pleasure and thrill. However, this sport is not everybody’s cup of tea, and sometimes, some frightening yet hilarious instances surface. Recently, a similar instance was captured on the camera and is doing rounds on social media, reminding people of another viral video that ruled the internet for quite a while. We all remember the ‘Land kara de’ video of a man named Vipin Sahu trying paragliding for the first time. A similar video featuring a woman petrified while she’s attached to a parachute floating in the sky is gaining traction.

The video was shared by Dr M. V. Rao, IAS, who, in the caption, wrote, “Paragliding is amazing, isn’t it?” The video begins with the woman saying, “Bhaiya mujhe bohot darr laga raha hai. (I am very scared),” while the instructor is trying to calm her down and distract her. He also advises her to look at the camera and not look down, while the woman claims that she cannot look down.

The woman’s anxiety peaks when she states that she cannot hold the camera anymore. Here, the instructor tells her that the camera is recording, and the video may get viral like the ‘Land kara de’ man. Take a look at the video here:

The video is gradually racking views and attention on social media. Here are some of the reactions from netizens to the video.

The rib-tickling reaction instantly reminded people of Vipin, who became an internet sensation after his paragliding video. In case you need to brush up your memory of the video, here you go:

What do you think of the video?

