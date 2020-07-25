BUZZ

Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Worshipping’ Rajinikanth in ‘Dil Bechara’ Wins Over Thalaiva Fans

Image credits: Disney+Hotstar/Dil Bechara.

One particular nuance of the movie, of Sushant Singh Rajput's character, Manny, saying he wants to be like Rajinikanth stood out for the audiences.

  Last Updated: July 25, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death has made Dil Bechara more than just another film. It’s the final work of a young actor who was immensely loved by the country, and his last memory. The audience will never see that infectious smile again in any other film. Those dance moves won’t enthrall them anymore. It’s way beyond only looking at acting, arts and aesthetics of a film. It’s celebrating the life of a talented young man bound to achieve greatness and the sheer grit to achieve the maximum.

One particular nuance of the movie, of Sushant Singh Rajput's charecter, Manny, saying he wants to be like Rajinikanth stood out for the audiences. Fans loved the tribute, and felt that the Thalaiva would appreciate the gestures if he saw the film.

Dil Bechara is going to remain in our memories forever for Sushant Singh Rajput, who has over-achieved everything with his fitting swan songYou can read our official review of the movie here.

