Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Worshipping’ Rajinikanth in ‘Dil Bechara’ Wins Over Thalaiva Fans

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death has made Dil Bechara more than just another film. It’s the final work of a young actor who was immensely loved by the country, and his last memory. The audience will never see that infectious smile again in any other film. Those dance moves won’t enthrall them anymore. It’s way beyond only looking at acting, arts and aesthetics of a film. It’s celebrating the life of a talented young man bound to achieve greatness and the sheer grit to achieve the maximum.

One particular nuance of the movie, of Sushant Singh Rajput's charecter, Manny, saying he wants to be like Rajinikanth stood out for the audiences. Fans loved the tribute, and felt that the Thalaiva would appreciate the gestures if he saw the film.

Rajinified #DilBechara dialogues:"I want to act like Rajini sir""Will this audience know Superstar Rajinikanth's song"- "JP, this is just to show our love for him"I am crying... Thanks, #SushantSinghRajput ji for showing so much love towards Superstar #Rajinikanth ♥️ pic.twitter.com/AVbIWc4Peh — Rajinikanth Fans (@RajiniFC) July 24, 2020

Rajinified #DilBechara dialogues:"I want to act like Rajini sir""Will this audience know Superstar Rajinikanth's song"- "JP, this is just to show our love for him"I am crying... Thanks, #SushantSinghRajput ji for showing so much love towards Superstar #Rajinikanth ♥️ pic.twitter.com/McDNTaekGT — ASHUTOSH SUREKA (@ASHUTOSHSUREKA) July 24, 2020

Friends v must show our love towards #SushantSinghRajput .He just showered his love for Thalaivaa Superstar @rajinikanth .A Thanks giving is a must . #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/dkzsO9V6YJ — Ⓜ️️N️ (@rajini_mano) July 24, 2020

Dil Bechara is going to remain in our memories forever for Sushant Singh Rajput, who has over-achieved everything with his fitting swan songYou can read our official review of the movie here.