2-min read

'I Would Love to Meet You': Dharmendra Responds to Asian Games Gold Medalist Amit Panghal's Wish

Amit Panghal had recently upset the reigning Olympic champion and World No. 1 Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan to win the 49kg Flyweight Gold at the prestigious Asian Games.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 11:21 AM IST
'I Would Love to Meet You': Dharmendra Responds to Asian Games Gold Medalist Amit Panghal's Wish
Image credits: @aapkadharam / Instagram | Twitter
Amit Panghal, who brought home a shining gold at the Asian Games has expressed his desire to meet the Bollywood veteran Dharmendra.

Panghal recently beat the reigning Olympic champion and World No. 1 Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan to win the 49kg Flyweight Gold at the prestigious Asian Games.

In what was undoubtedly one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by an Indian athlete, 22-year-old Amit beat Dusmatov by split decision in his final bout, 3-2.




Dedicating his gold to the nation, the champion took to his newly-made Twitter account and wrote:

"जकार्ता में स्वर्ण पदक देश को समर्पित.. बधाईयों के लिए सभी का आभार 🙏 मेरा पहला ट्वीट अपने पिताजी और कोच साहब की दिली ख्वाहिश बताने के लिए। दोनों धर्मेंद्र जी के जबरदस्त फैन हैं। उनकी फिल्म के ब्रेक में भी चैनल नहीं बदलने दिया कभी। धर्म जी से मुलाकात हो जाए तो खुशी दोगुनी होगी।

(I would like to dedicate the Gold medal that I won in Jakarta to my nation. Thank you for all the wishes. My first tweet is dedicated to the wishes expressed by my father and coach. Both of them are huge fans of Dharmendraji. They wouldn't let me switch channels even during the commercial breaks while his movie played on TV. My happiness will multiply if I get the chance to Dharamji."



Panghal's tweet didn't go unnoticed as the Bollywood legend himself got back to the boxer saying he would be honoured to meet the gold medalist.

"Proud of you @AmitPan00039986 .मुझे भी आप से मिलके बहुत खुशी होगी| जब भी मुंबई आओगे ,बता दें|बधाई हो,आपको, आपके गुरु और आपके परिवार को|आप हर प्रतियोगिता में जीत हासिल करके अपने देश का नाम रोशन करें, ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना करता हूँ.

(I'll be honoured to meet you. Whenever you come to Mumbai, let me know. Congratulations to you, your coach and family. May you win every game you take part in and make our nation proud.)"



And Panghal's happiness knew no bounds.



Dharmendra later posted a tweet congratulating the athlete.


Twitterati didn't shy away from appreciating the actor's gesture.





