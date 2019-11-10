Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

IAF Abhinandan Varthaman's Mannequin Displayed with Tea Cup at Pakistan Air Force War Museum

A war museum in Pakistan Air Force has stooped to a new low by displaying a mannequin of Indian Air Force Wing Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IAF Abhinandan Varthaman's Mannequin Displayed with Tea Cup at Pakistan Air Force War Museum
Image: Twitter/ Anwar Lodhi

A war museum in Pakistan Air Force has stooped to a new low by displaying a mannequin of Indian Air Force Wing Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. And can you guess what's placed next to him on a glass shelf? Yes, a mug. No, we aren't kidding.

A photo of the mannequin was shared by political commentator and Pakistan journalist Anwar Lodhi who captioned his post, "PAF has put mannequin of Abhi Nandhan on display in the museum. This would be a more interesting display, if it they can arrange a Cup of FANTASTIC tea in his hand."

For those who haven't gotten the reference yet, a video that had been released by PAF in February showed Varthaman, holding a cup of tea in one hand, while refusing to divulge sensitive information to his captors. When asked, Varthaman had calmly replied in the video, "The tea is fantastic, thank you."

This clipping, which had quickly gone viral on social media, had become a symbol of bravery and courage in the face of imminent threat. However, in Pakistan, the scenario is slightly different. On countless occasions, Pakistani media and brands have used Abhinandan Varthaman and his cup of tea to troll him and IAF.

For instance, during the World Cup this year, Pakistan stirred up a controversy when they released an advertisement which featured Varthaman's lookalike holding a cup.

In the counter-attack to the Balakot strikes in February this year, pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG 21 Bison was chasing a Pakistani fighter jet which had crossed over to this side. In the process, his jet crossed over to the Pakistani side where it was shot down. While Varthaman managed to eject safely, he was taken into custody by the PAF who held him captive before releasing him on March 1.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram