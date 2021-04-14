IAS Officer Athar Aamir Khan Believes Education Alone Can Transform Lives

Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, believes that education transforms lives generations after generations.In his TED Talk, the IAS officer spoke about the importance of education and said that he is grateful to his grandfather who began educating his family. Based on his life experience, Khan said he understood one thing very well -Education is the only thing that transforms lives, not only in one generation but across generations.

Highlighting the importance of education in one’s life, Khan stressed on the community work that his team has put in place to create awareness about education among the people belonging to the small and rural areas of the country.The IAS officer said that he, along with his team, have spread awareness in some villages about child marriage. He also spoke about the efforts made by his team to provide furniture and other facilities to students in small schools.

While speaking about his experiences with regard to education, Khan said that most schools across the country were in an appalling condition. He asserted that in India, “education doesn’t seem to be priority in a way it should be.”

He said that education is for everyone. Be it an officer like him or a teacher or any other professional. “We hardly bother about those kids, who are unable to attend schools, whereas, we ourselves spend lakhs of money to put our children in good school," he asserted.

Ending his TED Talk, Khan urged the audience to put in passion and heart into education and start it as a movement.The IAS officer, who comes from a farmer’s family, spoke at length about the role of education in shaping his career through an eventful journey.

Khan became a household name after he secured the second rank in Civil Services Examination in 2016. He was 23 at the time and got through on his second attempt. In his first attempt in 2014, he had got Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS).

