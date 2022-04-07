IAS Officer Explains How to be a 'Smart UPSC Aspirant' in Viral Twitter Thread

The Union Public Service Commission conducts, what is often touted as, the most difficult entrance exam. Every year, a million minds dream of cracking the competitive exam but only an iota manage to bag the selection. Despite being a tough nut to crack, the UPSC Civil Services examination attracts myriad candidates who are ready to prepare for it with blood, sweat, and tears. Candidates for the UPSC CSE often look up to those who manage to crack the exam and seek guidance and tips to carve out their own path to serve the nation as civil servants. Following suit, many in the services frequently share their pieces of advice. Among them is Jitin Yadav, IAS officer of the 2016 batch, who tweeted a tip, for one of the most anticipated stages of the CSE, the interview.

According to Jitin, “A smart aspirant,” during his preparation for the interview should try finding out about the UPSC Chairman and Members, in front of whom, the candidate will physically showcase his wit.

In the subsequent thread, Jitin shared a brief profile of the members of the interview panel. The panel conducting the interview will include Dr Manoj Soni, Chairman of the commission, who is a scholar of political science and also specialises in international relations. Dr Soni is also the youngest vice-chancellor in independent India after chairing the position for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University and the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

Next are the members of the UPSC who are part of the panel taking the interviews. Air Marshal Ajit S Bhonsle, an MSc in Defence Studies, is among the members of the commission. Bhonsle before becoming a member of the commission has served in the Air Force for 39 years. Next is Sujata Mehta, who herself was a civil servant for the Indian Foreign Service and worked for the Indian missions in the UN, Moscow, and Dhaka in New York.

Then comes Smita Nagaraj who has a Political Science degree from JNU and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from IIMC. Nagaraj also served in the civil services as an IAS officer. She was also the executive director of Central Social Welfare Board. Nagaraj accompanies another member of the commission, M Sathiyavathy who is a PG and gold medallist in mathematics from IIT Madras. She cracked the UPSC twice, once in 1981, and then again, the next year.

Other members include Sri Bharat Bhushan Vyas, Advisor to the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, and Dr T C A Anant, a Ph.D. from Cornell and former chief statistician of India. The last member of the commission is Shri Rajiv Nayan Choubey, a 1986 batch IAS from the Tamil Nadu cadre.

Candidates who have appeared or are appearing for the UPSC exam can go through these profiles of the members of the commission. so that they can impress them with their answers and statements.

