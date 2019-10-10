IAS Officer Fines Himself Rs 5,000 After His Office Serves Tea in Plastic Cups
After being pointed out for using single-use plastic cups, the collector of Maharashtra’s Beed district Asteek Kumar Pande imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on himself.
File photo of Astik Kumar Pandey
The incident took place when the district administration had called a press conference at the collector's office to give out information on the candidates who had withdrawn from the assembly elections on Monday. Citing a report, Mirror Now reported that the journalists who were attending the conference were served tea in single-use plastic cups. When one of them pointed out and claimed this was a sheer violation of the state-wide implemented plastic ban, Pande took cognisance of the matter. He later acknowledged the mistake by his department and imposed a fine.
Mirror Now further reported that, as soon as the press conference wrapped up, Pande pulled up the officials for failing to implement the ban even in the collector's office. The district authorities stated that after the state assembly elections, the authorities would work towards the effective implementation of the plastic ban.
Reportedly, this was second such incident when the plastic related fine was imposed at the collector's office in the past eight days. In the previous incident, a poll aspirant who had come to file his nomination papers was carrying the deposit money in plastic. Reportedly as soon as the officials notice the violation, the aspirant was charged with a fine of Rs 5,000.
As per the ban, selling or using single-use plastic is banned in the state, also, as per the government's directives single-use plastic is banned in all government offices across the country. In a bid to spread awareness the Election Commission too has banned the usage of single-use plastic during the campaigns in all poll-bound states.
