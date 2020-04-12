BUZZ

1-MIN READ

IAS Officer Refuses 6-Month Maternity Leave amid COVID-19 Crisis, Joins Work with Month-Old Baby

Srijana Gummalla, who passed out with the 2013 IAS batch and is currently serving as Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in Andhra Pradesh, gave birth earlier in the year | Image credit: Twitter

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 1:44 PM IST
In an inspiring incident, an Indian Administrative Service officer gave up her six month maternity leave and returned to work within just a month of giving birth.

Srijana Gummalla, who passed out with the 2013 IAS batch and is currently serving as Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in Andhra Pradesh, gave birth earlier in the year.

The young mother, however, was back at work within just a week with the baby in tow. Images of her holding her newborn baby in her arms while working in her office went viral.

The image was tweeted by Twitter user Chiguru Prashanth Kumar who wrote, "An extraordinary feather of @IASassociation. 2013 batch IAS Mrs @GummallaSrijana

Commissioner @GVMC_OFFICIALnrefused to take 06 months maternal leave and joined back her office with one month old baby in lap. Truly inspiring to all #CoronaWarriors".

Gumalla responded to the tweet, stating that she was taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the baby was properly cared for even at work. "Thanks for the kind words Prashanth garu," she wrote in response. "Taking every precaution with baby. I keep the baby with me in a very protected environment for feeding and nurturing," she further added.

The tweet has been going viral for all the right reasons. Many saluted the officer's spirit and dedication for her work.

The incident comes amid rising deaths due to coronavirus in the country. Positive cases in India crossed 8,000 on Sunday with total deaths mounting to 273.

