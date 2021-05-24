'Anyone Would Do the Same': IAS Officer Rushes Road Accident Victim to Hospital in Bhubaneswar

Amid the disastrous COVID-19 outbreak, lockdown-like restrictions have been imposed in several states including Odisha. A road accident victim, desperately looking for help along the Puri-Bhubaneswar Highway near Kausalyaganj, gave up all hopes as the roads wore a deserted look due to lockdown. In this time of adversity, a senior IAS officer Dr Krishan Kumar came to his rescue and timely moved him to a hospital in his vehicle.

The IAS officer, who is also the chief administrator of Jagannath temple administration, had gone to evaluate the ongoing chariot construction for Rath Yatra in Puri. On his way back home, Dr Krishan saw the man prolifically bleeding and shouting for help on the deserted road.

He asked the driver to halt the car and got down to see the injured man. On witnessing his plight, the IAS officer wasted no time and rushed him to Bhubaneswar’s Capital Hospital.

On receiving timely treatment, the victim Ratnakar Pradhan survived to share the whole incident. Ratnakar informed that he was hit by a vehicle, but instead of helping, the vehicle-driver ran away leaving him in a pool of blood. Later, the IAS officer came to his rescue.

Speaking to a daily, Dr Krishan said that anyone in his place would have saved the life of a road accident victim in the given circumstances. He further expressed his delight that the injured man was able to survive.

Explaining the sight, Dr Krishan’s driver said that the man was groaning in pain when they arrived at the spot. Driver informed that Ratnakar had received serious injuries on the head and left hand after being hit by an unknown vehicle.

Several people took to Twitter and praised IAS officer Dr. Krishan, for saving a life. As Odisha continues to fight the horrific second wave of the pandemic, many IAS and IPS officers have pushed their boundaries to be of aid to the general public during these unprecedented times.

