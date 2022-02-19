IAS Officer Shares Eye-opening Photo of Piles of Food Wasted at a Wedding

We Indians love to throw lavish wedding parties. From gala nights to elaborate cuisines, a wedding is like a mini-festival. Well, we can’t ignore the fact that with the grandeur wedding comes along the food wastage that never seems to cease. People spend thousands on food at the ceremony, but often at the end of the function, the huge portion of this leftover fancy feast is simply chucked into the garbage.

One such unfortunate incident has come forth. IAS officer Awanish Sharan has posted a shocking picture on his official Twitter account. The eye-opening post shows a man clearing the plates used for an event, and next to those plates is a huge heap of food, mainly rice, lying on the ground. While pointing out that the huge mound of food would meet its fate in a garbage dump, the IAS officer wrote, “The photo that your wedding photographer missed. Stop wasting Food.” Watch the picture here:

Advertisement

The photo that your wedding photographer missed.Stop wasting FOOD. pic.twitter.com/kKx9Mxadpp — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 18, 2022

The picture, which is going viral on the internet, has garnered more than 12.9k likes and several reactions. The comment section is flooded with suggestions for such scenarios. Many requested people to know the value of the food. While some advised creating stricter rules to avoid such wastage of food, several expressed that extra food should always be distributed among the poor and needy. Many netizens were shocked after looking at the harsh reality. Take a look at those reactions here:

If you are wasting food, high time that you stop it. Many go without food every day. Imperative to respect what Mother Earth is providing us to survive n everybody has a right on it. Wasting food is not an achievement to be proud of. It's morality n humanity. So this is no advice— Proud Andolanjeevi (@Sushmamish) February 18, 2022

Sir wasting food is sin but nowdays people are not taking due care of this wasting. Awareness about this topic is very necessary. I am lucky I learned it at very eraly age inspite of having privilege of govt food all time in school college but i have never taken extra food.— Ishwar Chandra Agrahari (@Ishwarc40625114) February 18, 2022

I have also seen my grandmother always fold his hands to food thali before taking any bite .Old generation respect food much bcz they know the true values of it .— Shubham Aggarwal (@Aggarwal074) February 18, 2022

India is one of the country where highest amount of food goes to waste, even the waste shown in picture can produce fertilizer https://t.co/cM1tRBnKhJ— Subhajitwild (@subhajitreehug) February 18, 2022

Please stop wasting food 🙏.Over 20 crore Indians sleep empty-stomach every day. pic.twitter.com/jpK0ce9BXA— Mohd vasim (@mr_vasim30) February 18, 2022

Those reactions also involved people who shared their experiences with such scenarios, and also several users informed others that how elders in their houses pay their respects towards the food, by joining hands.

What are your views about this post? Do share how you are combating this crisis and what efforts you have laid so far?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.