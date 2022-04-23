IAS Officer Shares Pic of Iconic Howrah Bridge 'Corroding' Due to People Spitting Gutkha

IAS officer Awanish Saran has shared a photo of the iconic Howrah Bridge, expressing his apprehension that the bridge was corroding due to saliva laced with gutkha spat on it. After the recent social media backlash received by Akshay Kumar for endorsing a tobacco brand (from which he has since withdrawn), Saran tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Ajav Devgn along with Akshay himself on the tweet. “Kolkata Port Trust has said saliva laced with gutkha is corroding the iconic 70-year-old bridge. The Howrah Bridge is under attack from gutkha-chewers,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Saran wrote in Hindi: “See what a great measure the ‘Kolkata Port Trust’ has taken for the convenience of ‘gutkha lovers’. Now those who spit gutkha will not have to face any ‘guilt’. Along with this, the bridge can also be protected from the ‘harmful chemical of gutkha'”. He attached a photo of a portion of one of the bridge’s pillars being painted red. This tweet, however, divided Twitter users who could be seen either agreeing or disagreeing with this method. Here, too, the tags for the three actors were present.

Kolkata Port Trust has said saliva laced with gutkha is corroding the iconic 70-year-old bridge. The Howrah Bridge is under attack from gutkha-chewers. @shahrukh_35 @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @SrBachchan Source: Google pic.twitter.com/sriVMIULig — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) April 21, 2022

Akshay Kumar stepped down as brand ambassador of the tobacco brand that he was set to endorse after uproar from his fans. In his apology note shared on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.” He added that the brand may continue to air the ads till the duration of the contract that is legally binding on the actor, but that in the future, he would try to be extremely “mindful” of his choices.

