English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAS Officer Shares Picture of His Board Results, Tells Students That Poor Marks Aren't the End of the World
The IAS officer wants to send out a message that scoring poor marks or failing in an examination is not the end of the world and that there is always a way to turn things around.
The IAS officer wants to send out a message that scoring poor marks or failing in an examination is not the end of the world and that there is always a way to turn things around.
Loading...
This year, a day after the CBSE results were declared, a seventeen year old girl committed suicide having failed to clear the exam yet again. Unfortunately, this is not the first time such an incident has happened.
Every year, board exam results are often followed by news of students committing suicide for failing to secure "adequate" marks in an exam. An IAS officer from Chhattisgarh spoke up against this alarming trend on Facebook.
Concerned about students' well-being, Awanish Sharan, who is the collector of Kabirdham district, posted a picture of his class 10 and 12 board results. He wants to send out a message that scoring poor marks or failing in an examination is not the end of the world and that there is always a way to turn things around. He cites his journey as an example and says that he too scored average marks in his board exams but through sheer hard work and perseverance, he managed to crack one of the toughest exams in the country.
His post, which clearly articulates the point, is a beacon of hope for countless students who might be wallowing in despair and self-pity at present.
He wrote, "CG Board exam results declared yesterday. Last week CBSE/ICSE exam results were declared. Today I read a shocking news in newspaper that one student committed suicide because of unexpected result in the exam. I appeal to all students and their parents not to take the result very seriously! It’s just a number game. You will be getting many more chances to prove your caliber. Keep moving...I am sharing my marks of 10th, 12th and graduation!"
The picture posted by Sharan shows that his class 10 results were 44.5 % while in class 12, he scored 65 %.
Sharan's post has gone viral now; it has over 1,300 likes and 300 shares. We're hoping his message has its intended effect!
Every year, board exam results are often followed by news of students committing suicide for failing to secure "adequate" marks in an exam. An IAS officer from Chhattisgarh spoke up against this alarming trend on Facebook.
Concerned about students' well-being, Awanish Sharan, who is the collector of Kabirdham district, posted a picture of his class 10 and 12 board results. He wants to send out a message that scoring poor marks or failing in an examination is not the end of the world and that there is always a way to turn things around. He cites his journey as an example and says that he too scored average marks in his board exams but through sheer hard work and perseverance, he managed to crack one of the toughest exams in the country.
His post, which clearly articulates the point, is a beacon of hope for countless students who might be wallowing in despair and self-pity at present.
He wrote, "CG Board exam results declared yesterday. Last week CBSE/ICSE exam results were declared. Today I read a shocking news in newspaper that one student committed suicide because of unexpected result in the exam. I appeal to all students and their parents not to take the result very seriously! It’s just a number game. You will be getting many more chances to prove your caliber. Keep moving...I am sharing my marks of 10th, 12th and graduation!"
The picture posted by Sharan shows that his class 10 results were 44.5 % while in class 12, he scored 65 %.
Sharan's post has gone viral now; it has over 1,300 likes and 300 shares. We're hoping his message has its intended effect!
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results