IAS Officer Shares Picture of His Board Results, Tells Students That Poor Marks Aren't the End of the World

This year, a day after the CBSE results were declared, a seventeen year old girl committed suicide having failed to clear the exam yet again. Unfortunately, this is not the first time such an incident has happened.Every year, board exam results are often followed by news of students committing suicide for failing to secure "adequate" marks in an exam. An IAS officer from Chhattisgarh spoke up against this alarming trend on Facebook.Concerned about students' well-being, Awanish Sharan, who is the collector of Kabirdham district, posted a picture of his class 10 and 12 board results. He wants to send out a message that scoring poor marks or failing in an examination is not the end of the world and that there is always a way to turn things around. He cites his journey as an example and says that he too scored average marks in his board exams but through sheer hard work and perseverance, he managed to crack one of the toughest exams in the country.His post, which clearly articulates the point, is a beacon of hope for countless students who might be wallowing in despair and self-pity at present.He wrote, "CG Board exam results declared yesterday. Last week CBSE/ICSE exam results were declared. Today I read a shocking news in newspaper that one student committed suicide because of unexpected result in the exam. I appeal to all students and their parents not to take the result very seriously! It’s just a number game. You will be getting many more chances to prove your caliber. Keep moving...I am sharing my marks of 10th, 12th and graduation!"The picture posted by Sharan shows that his class 10 results were 44.5 % while in class 12, he scored 65 %.Sharan's post has gone viral now; it has over 1,300 likes and 300 shares. We're hoping his message has its intended effect!