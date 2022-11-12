IAS Officer Shares 'Secret to Success' and Twitter is Taking Notes

Posts made by IAS officer Awanish Sharan have captured the attention of thousands of people on Twitter in more instances than one. The official frequently shares inspirational content on the microblogging site. In another such instance, Sharan took to the internet to post a thought-provoking, motivational graphic. The picture beautifully captured the essence of consistency in setting and achieving goals and why it is important in a person’s life. The social media-savvy officer’s followers could not agree more with the life lesson depicted in the picture.

It showed a comparison drawn between two people climbing two ladders. While one of them has a ladder with large gaps and is having a hard time moving upwards because of it, the other one has a ladder with multiple steps, all located quite close to each other at a consistent spacing. This person is evidently able to reach upwards with greater ease.

Importance Of Small Steps. pic.twitter.com/LHDn8mZrw2 — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) November 9, 2022

The rungs of the ladder are symbolic of goals humans set for themselves to advance ahead in life. There can be goals that help climb up a small distance at a time and are easy to achieve, and then there are those that will mean a big jump in terms of progress but will require a lot more effort. Sticking to setting small goals and achieving them one after the other, the picture suggests, is a faster way to climb upwards. In comparison, setting a big goal that one may not be fully equipped to achieve at once will only slow down the rate at which one can climb the ladder of life and success. Although the graphic itself focuses on consistency, Sharan highlighted the significance of taking small steps more.

“Importance Of Small Steps,” he wrote in the caption. His post has so far garnered over 5,000 likes. Several people have also responded to the picture in the comments section.

This should be a book cover of "Atomic Habit". — Rahul Kumar ✦ (@iRahulk7) November 9, 2022

Small steps👣.. But continues 👍👌🙂 — jai hind…Isbp members (@Archana85705442) November 9, 2022

But it taught me different meaning ; person who has a wealthy background small climbing and grow fastly and the person who has not financially stable or poor background struggling everyday to reach his goal

Single picture but different meaning

Thanks for the pic @AwanishSharan — Lawfeeders (@FeedTheLaw) November 11, 2022

What do you think of the illustration?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here