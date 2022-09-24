IAS Officer Shares Video of Irrigation Technique Using Cattle, Draws Flak

Not many would disagree that Indians are unbeatable when it comes to jugaad. They can be creative with thinking methods to conserve the environment or reduce the daily workload of household chores. Several videos and pictures on the internet prove the fact. Recently, another video has been shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter shows rural people using cattle to generate water to irrigate the fields and generate electricity. In the now-viral footage, a cattle is seen on a bullock cart which has transformed in form of a treadmill as the animal walks water is generated to sprinkle on the farm fields.

After a few frames, a man can be seen showing that it also helps to generate electricity. Even a few more cattle can be seen in the same desi treadmill being used for big farm machinery. “Rural India Innovation. It’s Amazing! (sic),” the IAS officer captioned the video.

However, Twitterati didn’t take the video on a positive note. They even criticized the innovator for using farming animals for his invention and called the video ‘animal cruelty.’

One of the users wrote, “Good innovation! But animal cruelty! Who is looking at that? And people like you just for a few likes do anything!”

Good innovation !! But animal cruality ! Who is lookings at that! And prople like you just for few likes do anything! — Sanam Bains (@SanamBains) September 23, 2022

Someone also mentioned, “Sorry but that clear case of animal abuse. The animal is put in a situation where he has been left with no other option. Walk or fall and injure yourself!! That’s not how a farmer should behave. Use bull for help and using him as a machine are two diff things.”

Sorry but that clear case of animal abuse. Animal is put in situation where he has been left with no other option. Walk or fall and injure yourself!! Thats not how a farmer should behave. Use bull for help and using him as a machine are two diff things. https://t.co/wEYcDfWXXg — Mithilesh Rane (@MithileshRane1) September 23, 2022

Another one said, “This is innovation in cruelty!”

This is innovation in cruelty! https://t.co/0a30MTNyjL — sandeep kumar (@sandeep_krp) September 23, 2022

A cyber surfer also said, “We don’t just need the most sophisticated technology; rather it’s more important to have and adopt appropriate technology, even if it’s a JUGAD.”

We don't just need most sophisticated technology; rather it's more important to have and adopt appropriate technology, even if it's a JUGAD. https://t.co/iW4AMkfrw9 — ASHWANI MAHAJAN (@ashwani_mahajan) September 23, 2022

Another user added, “Well it’s not amazing. It’s forcing some voiceless and for me this is cruelty.”

Well it's not amazing. It's forcing some voiceless and for me this is cruelty. — Ash (@asheeshsisar) September 23, 2022

The video has garnered more than 1.56 lakh views and still counting.

