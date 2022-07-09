IAS Officer Tina Dabi Shares Pics From Exotic Beach Vacation With Husband Pradeep Gawande

A couple of days back, the internet was flooded with pictures of IAS officer Tina Dabi who took charge as the Collector of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan. Now, once again Tina is making the headlines but for completely different reasons. The UPSC topper grabbed all the eyeballs after she treated her followers with glimpses of her dreamy holiday with her husband and IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande. As per media reports, the newlyweds are relishing their scenic vacation in Goa. The amazing pictures from their envying trip will honestly inspire you to pack your bags and leave for a long exotic getaway.

While dropping a series of pictures on her official Instagram account, the IAS officer of the 2016 batch wrote in the caption, “Becoming one with the waves.” In the first picture, both the husband and wife can be seen holding hands and enjoying the scenic view at the beach. Tina also shared a glance of her luxurious villa with a private pool, which they booked for their delightful vacation. She also shared a stunning glimpse of the beach after the sunset. The post also included a few selfies of Tina with her husband. Apart from sharing some of the group pictures with friends, she also dropped a small video made from her hotel, which captured mesmerising views of her pool and the Arabian sea.

Netizens showered love for the newlyweds in the comments section. Many started singing praises about the dreamy villa they were staying in. One user wrote, “Soooooo cute, soooo perfect, beautiful you both, a lovely couple, stay blessed stay together.” Another commented, “2nd pic I was just shocked and surprised. What a luxurious life you are living ma’am it has all come from your hard work, dedication, and discipline. You are a true inspiration for many aspirants like me….”

In April this year, Tina and Pradeep tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, and pictures of the same went crazy viral on the internet. Last year in August, Tina parted ways with her first husband Athar Amir Khan, with whom she tied the knot in 2018.

